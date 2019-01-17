 
Stock video

slow motion of hardworking asian woman working on laptop computer late at night. young office lady using notebook smiling face camera. successful female worker girl power lifestyle concept.

By PRPicturesProduction

  • Stock footage ID: 1022578867
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV206.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV101.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV19.1 MB

