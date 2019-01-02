 
Stock video

1960s: Men float around in zero gravity. Men scuba dive in pool. Man in spacesuit maneuvers around underwater.

By AV Geeks

  • Stock footage ID: 1021763785
Video clip length: 00:31FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.8 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV278.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV37.1 MB

