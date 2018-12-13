Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

25232774

See more

25232774
1020930052

Item ID: 1020930052

Portrait of handsome businessman talking on phone near office. Young business man speaking on cellphone and having positive emotions. Guy is happy with conversation. Slow motion Close up

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

OLEH SLEPCHENKO

OLEH SLEPCHENKO

Visually similar stock footage

See all

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all