0
Stock video
Portrait of young happy afro american woman
n
By nimito
- Stock footage ID: 1020142666
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|164.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|86 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|16.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:25Chest-up shot of young Asian woman sitting in food court of shopping mall, drinking coffee, looking at her smartphone with interest, smiling then starting to type message
hd00:14Stylish afro business woman sending audio voice message on cellphone at outdoor talking to mobile assistant. Business lady sitting on the summer terrace in cozy cafe. Outdoor.
Related stock videos
4k00:11Two young woman mixet race looking in screen laptop reading good news and celebrate win scream rejoices doing winner hands gesture.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Group of friends standing in circle. Young smiling people looking down and putting their hands together in circle demonstrating closeness and friendship.
4k00:11Happy fat woman in sportswear looking at fit reflection. Female confident person concept. Happy plus size fat girl looks at herself in mirror and seeing slim reflection. Happy body-positive concept.
4k00:11Slim woman seeing herself fat in mirror. Anorexia, bulimia, eating disorder concept. Insecure skinny woman looking in mirror and seeing herself as overweight.
4k00:47Financier in white shirt looking for necessary document in office. Group of employees working on background.
4k00:47innovative medicine robotic production engineer control prosthetic cyborg. futuristic prosthesis for medical scientist intelligence bionics neural network. telekinesis neuroscience robotic technology
4k00:35Two coworkers working on web design of online store behind glass doors. Young specialists working on computer
4k00:12Multiethnic Students Discussing 3D Printed Mechanism in a New Modern Laboratory. Engineering or design team creating 3D printed objects from computer software
Related video keywords
africanafroamericanbankingblackbusinessbusinesspeoplebusycameracareercasualcheerfulcompanycomputerconnectioncontentcorporatecreativecreativitydesigndevicedigitalelectronicsentrepreneurfemaleglassesideaindoorsitjoblaptoplookingmailmobilemodernnotificationofficephoneprofessionalsmilesmilingstartuptechtechnologytelephonetypingwebsitewomanworkingworkplace