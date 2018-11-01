 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Reflection of two men playing a jazz duet on piano, 1950s

E

By Everett Collection

  • Stock footage ID: 1018804735
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 4:3Editorial footage license
SD$65704 × 480MOV83.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

1930s - Corvallis, Oregon firemen sleep in beds on the main street in 1931 to be ready for alarms.
sd00:401930s - Corvallis, Oregon firemen sleep in beds on the main street in 1931 to be ready for alarms.
FDR visits Pearl Harbor in 1944 and speaks to civilian workers.
sd03:11FDR visits Pearl Harbor in 1944 and speaks to civilian workers.
Close-up of hands washing a baby in a bassinet
sd00:04Close-up of hands washing a baby in a bassinet
Machine working in printing house. Industry. Printing machinery. Video loop.
hd00:15Machine working in printing house. Industry. Printing machinery. Video loop.
CIRCA 1950 - Keeping the ward cool is important in the topics in 1951.
hd01:26CIRCA 1950 - Keeping the ward cool is important in the topics in 1951.
Movie film strip showing frames of vintage violinist playing violin 35mm black and white
hd00:35Movie film strip showing frames of vintage violinist playing violin 35mm black and white
1970s: A shoemaker works in his shop, hammering, cutting and stitching shoes, in 1977.
sd00:291970s: A shoemaker works in his shop, hammering, cutting and stitching shoes, in 1977.
1970s: A shoemaker works in his shop, hammering, cutting and stitching shoes, in 1977.
sd00:291970s: A shoemaker works in his shop, hammering, cutting and stitching shoes, in 1977.
See all

Related stock videos

4K Footage of male hands playing grand piano . Man touches fingers on keys . Pianist plays in beautiful grand piano on stage in concert . Close up . Shot on ARRI ALEXA movie camera in slow motion .
4k00:594K Footage of male hands playing grand piano . Man touches fingers on keys . Pianist plays in beautiful grand piano on stage in concert . Close up . Shot on ARRI ALEXA movie camera in slow motion .
Footage of male hands playing grand piano . Man touches fingers on keys . Pianist plays in beautiful grand piano on stage in concert . Close up . Shot on ARRI ALEXA movie camera in slow motion .
hd00:56Footage of male hands playing grand piano . Man touches fingers on keys . Pianist plays in beautiful grand piano on stage in concert . Close up . Shot on ARRI ALEXA movie camera in slow motion .
Ultra Music Festival Kaleidoscope background,Hypnotic kaleidoscope stage visual loop,Fractal colored motion background,Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulb,Abstract multicolored motion graphics art
hd00:12Ultra Music Festival Kaleidoscope background,Hypnotic kaleidoscope stage visual loop,Fractal colored motion background,Disco spectrum lights concert spot bulb,Abstract multicolored motion graphics art
Robot toy on wooden floor
hd00:23Robot toy on wooden floor
man plays chess and makes the first move a pawn. Find similar clips in our portfolio.
hd00:09man plays chess and makes the first move a pawn. Find similar clips in our portfolio.
Abstract neon led lamp animated Wall concert Multicolored motion gradient 3D line seamless repeating Multicolored motion gradient background Floodlight loop blurred waves movie glowing Bulb lines lens
hd00:22Abstract neon led lamp animated Wall concert Multicolored motion gradient 3D line seamless repeating Multicolored motion gradient background Floodlight loop blurred waves movie glowing Bulb lines lens
4K Footage of male hands playing grand piano . Man touches fingers on keys . Pianist plays in beautiful grand piano on stage in concert . Close up . Shot on ARRI ALEXA movie camera in slow motion .
4k00:594K Footage of male hands playing grand piano . Man touches fingers on keys . Pianist plays in beautiful grand piano on stage in concert . Close up . Shot on ARRI ALEXA movie camera in slow motion .
4K Footage of male hands playing grand piano . Man touches fingers on keys . Pianist plays in beautiful grand piano on stage in concert . Close up . Shot on ARRI ALEXA movie camera in slow motion .
4k00:554K Footage of male hands playing grand piano . Man touches fingers on keys . Pianist plays in beautiful grand piano on stage in concert . Close up . Shot on ARRI ALEXA movie camera in slow motion .

Related video keywords