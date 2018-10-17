Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Beautiful Young Girl Runs Toward Her Boyfriend, He Catches Her and They Hug, Spin and Dance Together. Two Young People Embrace in the Backyard of a Garden on a Hot Summer Day. In Slow Motion.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Visually similar stock footage
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips