0
Stock video
Drone flying above street in downtown. Aerial view of american city at dawn. High-rise buildings. Sunny morning. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1017148375
Video clip length: 00:44FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|337.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|63.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:27Flying over the roof of one of the houses of the city of Kharkov, on which a couple man and woman stand and wave to the camera. Aerial panorama of residential buildings and office buildings in spring.
hd00:08NEW-YORK - SEP 08, 2014: Chinatown with traffic near Manhattan Bridge Arch and Colonnade, Confucius Plaza Apartments and Sara Roosevelt Park at autumn day. Aerial view. Confucius Plaza built in 1976.
4k00:16Aerial drone footage overlooking houses with orange clay tile roofing by the ocean in Portugal.
4k00:30Brooklyn, New York / USA - February 1, 2019 : Aerial of Bushwick, a working-class neighborhood in the northern part of Brooklyn.
Related stock videos
4k00:13Aerial view of residential houses at spring (may). Establishing shot of american neighborhood, suburb. Real estate, drone shots, sunset, sunlight, from above.
4k00:18Ukraine, Kharkov, November 10, 2019. Metalist Stadium, Football stadium from a height of 4k video from a drone.DJI Mavic 2 Pro
4k00:12Empty street in Stockholm city, Sweden aerial top down view. Quarantined city, empty abandoned streets during corona virus outbreak. Drone shot flying over buildings, parked cars and street
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:17France Paris Aerial Flying above Boulogne-Billancourt and Republique-Point-du-Jour with stadium view 8/18
4k00:59New York City Circa-2015, low flying telephoto aerial view of Lower Manhattan Financial District buildings at night
Related video keywords
aboveaerialaircraftamericaamericanarchitecturebuiltcitycityscapedawndaydistrictdowndowntowndroneenvironmentexteriorflyingfreewayhighhighwaylandinglandmarklandscapemilwaukeemorningneighborhoodriseroadscenescenicskylineskyscraperstreetsummersunlightsunnysunrisesunsettimetoptowertowntravelunited statesurbanusaviewweatherwisconsin