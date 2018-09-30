0
Stock video
Watermelons in the blender. Slow motion.
d
By dmitro2009
- Stock footage ID: 1017120040
Video clip length: 00:56FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|103.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:12Preparation in the blender of apples, raspberry and bananas. Preparation of smoothie in the blender.
hd00:12Preparation in the blender of apples, raspberry and bananas. Preparation of smoothie in the blender.
hd00:11A man turns a glass of mineral water. It has a lot of gas bubbles. In the water put a slice of lemon, strawberry and fresh mint leaves. On a red background.
Related stock videos
hd00:55Red soda can pouring out white sugar on a bright blue background showing an example of how bad sugar and how we all eat to much sugar in health food concept. Slow motion
4k00:28Spa facial Massage. Face Massage in beauty spa salon. Beauty Treatments. Body care, skin care, wellness, wellbeing, beauty treatment concept. Slow motion 240 fps 4K UHD video 3840x2160
4k00:16Fresh cut avocado with oil stream. Concept of healthy fruit also useful in cosmetics. Shot with high speed cinematic camera, super slow motion
4k00:10Slow motion of middle aged chef mixing salsa of fried meat fillet with wooden spoon in a pan in a restaurant kitchen (close up)
4k00:07Coconut pouring water, dripping coconut milk, drops of coco nuts oil over brown background. Tropical Coco nut closeup. Healthy Food, skin care concept.
Related video keywords
berrybeverageblendblendedblenderblendingbowlbreakfastcocktailcookingcoolcrushcutdevicedietdrinkfillingfitnessfoodfreshfreshnessfruitglasshealthyhomemadejuicekitchenliquidmixmixermixingmotionnutritionpiecepinkpreparationpureerawredshakesliceslowsmoothiesummersweetvegetablesvegetarianvitaminwaterwatermelon