0
Stock video
Central, Hong Kong - September 25, 2018 : 4K footage of Hong Kong commercial and financial district view from sky.
Y
By YIUCHEUNG
- Stock footage ID: 1016908018
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|256.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|207.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|43.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:08Jakarta, Indonesia high aerial view above cityscape iconic skyscraper tower buildings & rush hour commuter trafficing below. Sudirman. SCBD
4k00:18Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - October 15, 2018 : Aerial shot of Landmark 81 and Ho Chi Minh City
4k00:49Aerial shots of Santiago city and Costanera Center Tower - Gran Torre Santiago. Las Condes. 2019 - February
Related stock videos
4k00:25Top view aerial video of development infrastructure city for big population, modern skyscrapers and tall edifices of megapolis, urban transportation system. Video can be used for film or advertising
4k00:40Top view aerial video above commercial cityscape of megalopolis with highly developed architecture and industry with offices and headquarters of biggest companies in world, can be used for advertising
4k00:20HONG KONG - JULY 2016: Aerial drone view of the beautiful high-rise commercial and residential buildings of Hong Kong island and Kowloon. Flying from the Victoria Peak towards the skyline of the city.
4k00:21Cars moving on busy roads and highways stretching in shanghai city downtown between densely constructed skyscrapers, development urban infrastructure, video for advertising and filmmaking industry
4k00:10Hong Kong - February 6, 2021: Apple Store in Hong Kong. Apple store is located at the International Finance Center.
Related video keywords
aboveabstractaerialaerial shotapartmentarchitectureasiabackgroundbuildingscentralchinacitycityscapecommercialdistrictdowntowndrone footageepicestablishing shotflyinghonghong konghongkonghousinginfrastructurekongkowloonlandmarklandscapemetropolisofficepanoramaperspectiveproperty marketreal estateresidentialroadscenescenicskylineskyscrapersstreetstructuretourismtraffictravelurbanverticalview