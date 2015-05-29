0
Stock video
Some pedestrians walking on a crosswalk at afternoon. UHD, 4K
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 10165259
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|528.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|31.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:14Tokyo, Japan - December 2016: Japanese people walking in beautiful sun crossing and along pedestrian street in Tokyo
hd00:18BARCELONA - MAY 22, 2009: On Sunday morning people are walking in, out and around of Esglesia de Santa Maria del Mar church
Related stock videos
4k00:25Aerial view of pedestrians walk at Shibuya Crossing. The scramble crosswalk is one of the largest in the world. Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.
4k00:15Tokyo, Japan - Jan 10, 2019: 4K UHD time-lapse of Shibuya crossing, crowded people and car traffic transport across intersection. Tokyo tourist attraction, Japan tourism, or Asian city life concept
4k00:104K Timelapse high angle view of busy crowded pedestrian business people man and woman worker with tourist walking crossing street crosswalk with traffic driving cars at Shibuya, Tokyo City, Japan
4k00:184K Time-lapse of Shibuya scramble crossing, crowded people walk, car traffic transport. High angle view, zoom out. Tokyo tourist attraction, Japan tourism, Asia transportation, Asian city life concept
4k00:17July 28, 2019 : Ginza, Tokyo, Japan 4K High Angle view cityscape of busy crowded pedestrian people man and woman walking cross intersection street crosswalk on downtown road in afternoon summer.
4k00:06Young beautiful woman crossing the road in traffic downtown of New York, America. Female walking through the crosswalk.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:22Shibuya, Tokyo Japan. CIRCA October 2018. Group of Japanese friends walking through Shibuya Crossing excitedly.
4k00:05Aerial Hyperlapse of Busy morning with a lot pedestrians in the street market of Madureira in Rio de Janeiro