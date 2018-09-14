0
Stock video
Black puzzle with empty spaces in white
S
- Stock footage ID: 1016331397
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|174.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:20Close up of an the abstract black and white Maryland state flag fluttering in the wind. Animation. American flag in seamless loop 3d motion, monochrome.
Related stock videos
hd00:24loop animation of eternal pendulum swinging, 3d gold ball and rotating wheel. Repeated beat. Computer generated seamless motion design of simple geometric shapes. Live image, modern animated poster.
4k00:05A creative completes the black or white light puzzle putting the last missing piece. Concept: cooperation, teamwork, creativity, and access solution.
hd00:21loop animation of 3d black marble ball rolling on white wavy road. Computer generated seamless motion design of simple geometric shapes. Repeating movement. Live image, modern animated poster.
hd00:23cyclic loop animation of simple geometric shapes, 3d cycled rotating marble podium, blank pedestal. Computer generated seamless motion design. Repeating movement. Live image, modern animated poster.
hd00:30Puzzle elements create whole jigsaw and later disintegrate in space. Animation of puzzle video transition with black and white mask included.
4k00:09A creative completes the black or white light puzzle putting the last missing piece. Concept: cooperation, teamwork, creativity, and access solution.
hd00:09Antalya - Turkey - May 15, 2018: the 3x3 Rubik's Cube being solved over a black background. Rubik's Cube invented by Hungarian architect Erno Rubik in 1974. 4K video. 3D rendering. In perfect loop.