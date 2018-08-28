 
0

Stock video

Dry fruits inside Grand Bazaar, one of the largest and oldest covered markets in the world, with 61 covered streets and over 3,000 shops.

p

By pio3

  • Stock footage ID: 1015617475
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV23.7 MB

