0
Stock video
FC Dynamo Kiev flag is waving, monochrome, tv noise. Close-up of waving flag with FC Dynamo Kiev football club logo, seamless loop. Editorial animation
M
- Stock footage ID: 1015312369
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|117.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|101.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:12Painter spraying black color on parts at industrial plant. Spray gun painting metal parts. Man painting parts at industrial workshop
hd00:15High quality motion animation, representing modern liquid lamp, animated on a white background.