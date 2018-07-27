 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial view of cable-stayed Russian bridge across the Eastern Bosphorus strait on the way to Russian island in Vladivostok, Russia. Winter morning

T

By The Clay Machine Gun

  • Stock footage ID: 1014232553
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV127.5 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV143.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV23.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Amazing view from famous Brooklyn Bridge - MANHATTAN / NEW YORK - APRIL 1, 2017
4k00:05Amazing view from famous Brooklyn Bridge - MANHATTAN / NEW YORK - APRIL 1, 2017
Aerial view of the Russian Bridge road with driving cars. It's the world's longest cable-stayed bridge built across the Eastern Bosphorus strait. Russian island is on the background. Russia
4k00:10Aerial view of the Russian Bridge road with driving cars. It's the world's longest cable-stayed bridge built across the Eastern Bosphorus strait. Russian island is on the background. Russia
Ascending aerial view of the Russian Bridge road with driving cars. It's the world's longest cable-stayed bridge built across the Eastern Bosphorus strait. Russian island is on the background. Russia
4k00:36Ascending aerial view of the Russian Bridge road with driving cars. It's the world's longest cable-stayed bridge built across the Eastern Bosphorus strait. Russian island is on the background. Russia
View of Hong Kong Kwai Tsing Container Terminal through Stonecutter bridge. Aerial drone shot
4k00:21View of Hong Kong Kwai Tsing Container Terminal through Stonecutter bridge. Aerial drone shot
Aerial view of the Russian Bridge road with driving cars. It's the world's longest cable-stayed bridge built across the Eastern Bosphorus strait. Russian island is on the background. Russia
4k00:08Aerial view of the Russian Bridge road with driving cars. It's the world's longest cable-stayed bridge built across the Eastern Bosphorus strait. Russian island is on the background. Russia
Istanbul Bosphorus Bridge Eurasia Marathon Aerial View 14
4k00:25Istanbul Bosphorus Bridge Eurasia Marathon Aerial View 14
TRIESTE, ITALY - 06 OCTOBER 2017: Maxi Jena powered tempus fugit boat winner the second place of the 49? Barcolana regatta in Trieste sea on 06 October, 2017
hd00:17TRIESTE, ITALY - 06 OCTOBER 2017: Maxi Jena powered tempus fugit boat winner the second place of the 49? Barcolana regatta in Trieste sea on 06 October, 2017
Aerial view of the Russian Bridge road with driving cars. It's the world's longest cable-stayed bridge built across the Eastern Bosphorus strait. Russian island is on the background. Russia
4k00:16Aerial view of the Russian Bridge road with driving cars. It's the world's longest cable-stayed bridge built across the Eastern Bosphorus strait. Russian island is on the background. Russia
See all

Related stock videos

Aerial top down view of traffic jam on a car bridge and moving train. 4K video
4k00:17Aerial top down view of traffic jam on a car bridge and moving train. 4K video
Flying above the road and between cables of cable-stayed Russian bridge across the Eastern Bosphorus strait on the way to Russian island in Vladivostok. Amazing sunrise. Aerial
4k00:09Flying above the road and between cables of cable-stayed Russian bridge across the Eastern Bosphorus strait on the way to Russian island in Vladivostok. Amazing sunrise. Aerial
Aerial shot of the Church on Spilled Blood in the historic center of St. Petersburg.
hd00:11Aerial shot of the Church on Spilled Blood in the historic center of St. Petersburg.
Flying backwards, aerial ascending view of cable-stayed Russian bridge across the Eastern Bosphorus strait on the way to Russian island in Vladivostok, Russia. Morning, sunrise
4k00:37Flying backwards, aerial ascending view of cable-stayed Russian bridge across the Eastern Bosphorus strait on the way to Russian island in Vladivostok, Russia. Morning, sunrise
Aerial shot of the Neva river and raised Palace Bridge in St.Petersburg, Russia.
hd00:24Aerial shot of the Neva river and raised Palace Bridge in St.Petersburg, Russia.
Aerial shot of the ship sails through raised Palace Bridge in Neva river, St. Petersburg, Russia
hd00:32Aerial shot of the ship sails through raised Palace Bridge in Neva river, St. Petersburg, Russia
Aerial drone boom down of cars driving down the winding road of Lombard Street at night with streaky car lights. In the background is the San Francisco Skyline with a view to the Bay Bridge
4k00:24Aerial drone boom down of cars driving down the winding road of Lombard Street at night with streaky car lights. In the background is the San Francisco Skyline with a view to the Bay Bridge
Aerial top down view shot of traffic jam on a car bridge in the evening rush hour. 4K video
4k00:24Aerial top down view shot of traffic jam on a car bridge in the evening rush hour. 4K video

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial view of Lombard Street. Famous crooked street with eight hairpin turns. Several buildings located in Russian Hill an upscale residential neighborhood. San Francisco, California. US. Shot in 8K.
4k00:18Aerial view of Lombard Street. Famous crooked street with eight hairpin turns. Several buildings located in Russian Hill an upscale residential neighborhood. San Francisco, California. US. Shot in 8K.

Related video keywords