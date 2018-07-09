0
Stock video
Close up shot of a attractive athletic female model with vitiligo posing by the swimming pool.
I
- Stock footage ID: 1013352128
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|165.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|23.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:06Cute brunette businesswoman in blue blouse dubbing to show everything is cool being happy at black background.
4k00:14Barber and the client put on virus protection masks. Men's haircut in quarantine. High quality 4k footage
Related stock videos
hd00:12A woman lifts a large tire on an artificial turf field while working out exercising - fitness crossfit exercise workout
4k00:25Young fit woman lead rock climbing on sport route, outdoors rock climbing, cinematic slow motion rock climbing moments
4k00:20Close up of an young active sporty athlete smiling woman is taking a break after making running and jogging workout on a top of rock with seascape at sunset.
4k00:08Portrait of beautiful young tired and sweaty woman boxer turning face to camera with serious look at dark ring. Close up of pretty girl sportswoman looking at cam after physical training.
4k00:13woman athlete training kickboxing exercise workout punching bag tough female fighter practice boxing in gym enjoying fitness lifestyle
4k00:09close up fit woman jogging exercising running cardio workout focused female runner endurance training
4k00:15Fighter woman fist close up - boxer strikes into the side of the camcorder. Spectator video boxing. Strong aggressive young girl woman boxing in the ring as a symbol of feminism and successful women
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:16Attractive caucasian girl running on the treadmill in the sport gym with phone and earphones. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:28Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:10Attractive caucasian girl is drinking a protein shake drink next to a treadmill in the sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
hd00:30adult redhead woman with vitiligo on skin is demonstrating her arms and palms, posing in background of swimming pool
hd00:25amazing adult woman with vitiligo disease is posing, raised hand to head, camera is showing her patches
Related video keywords
activeadultathleteathleticattractivebeautifulbeautybicepsbikinibodybodybuildercaucasiancloseupcompetitionexercisefemalefigurefitfitnessgirlhealthhealthyleisurelifestylemodelmusclemuscularpeoplephysicalpoolportraitposingrelaxationresortsexyshapeskinslimsportsportystrongsummerswimmingswimsuittantrainingvitiligowomanyoung