0
Stock video
Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. Slow motion.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 10128896
Video clip length: 00:27FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|746.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|21.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:18Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. She starts warming up. Slow motion.
4k00:17A professional masseur massaging beautful client s legs in a light. Relaxing massage Selective focus
4k00:21Young fit millennial woman working out on exercise ball at home. Modern mixed race woman working out on exercise ball indoors. 4k
4k00:18fitness, sport, training and healthy lifestyle concept - man with personal trainer doing sit ups at home
4k00:25Young woman and man practicing yoga with upward dog and downward dog pose on the gym floor. Two people couple working out indoors
Related stock videos
4k00:08Portrait of beautiful young tired and sweaty woman boxer turning face to camera with serious look at dark ring. Close up of pretty girl sportswoman looking at cam after physical training.
4k00:28Kickboxing, woman fighter trains his punches, beats a punching bag, training day in the boxing gym, strength fit body, the girl strikes fast.
4k00:13woman athlete training kickboxing exercise workout punching bag tough female fighter practice boxing in gym enjoying fitness lifestyle
4k00:15Fighter woman fist close up - boxer strikes into the side of the camcorder. Spectator video boxing. Strong aggressive young girl woman boxing in the ring as a symbol of feminism and successful women
4k00:14Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
4k00:29Serious african amerian athletic woman punching the air with her fists training warm-up before boxing workout at home interior. Sports. Activity. Motivation. Confidence.
hd00:36Closeup view of legs of young fit woman entering a fitness club with a bag and boxing gloves and preparing for the training in a boxing club.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:14Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
4k00:18Portrait of Beautiful Kickboxing woman breathing heavily in fitness studio tired from workout strength fit body slow motion kickboxer series
Same model in other videos
hd00:18Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. She starts warming up. Slow motion.
hd00:20Female athlete skipping with her back towards camera, in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.
hd00:20Side-view of a female athlete skipping in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.
Related video keywords
activeadultathleteathleticboxboxerboxingbuildingcarecaucasianclubcombatcrossfitdefensedeterminationequipmentexercisefemalefighterfitfitnessglovesgymhandheldhealthhealthyhispanicindoorskicklatinalifestylepeoplepersonrestingringself-defenseslowslow motionsportsportswearstrengthstrongtrainingwomanworkoutyoung