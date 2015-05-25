 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Side-view of a female athlete skipping in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 10128893
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV516.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Woman in black dress stands near window and opens white curtains, back to camera
hd00:13Woman in black dress stands near window and opens white curtains, back to camera
Silhouette young slim cute attractive Asian Chinese girl freestyle dancing concentration creative grace pose dance studio
hd00:22Silhouette young slim cute attractive Asian Chinese girl freestyle dancing concentration creative grace pose dance studio
Lady holding cup near window. Girl drinking and smiling. Sip of hot coffee. Early in the morning.
4k00:08Lady holding cup near window. Girl drinking and smiling. Sip of hot coffee. Early in the morning.
Young girl woman back in light pink dress walking in slow motion in fortress tunnel passage in Italy during summer with walls and windows in Castiglione del Lago
hd00:28Young girl woman back in light pink dress walking in slow motion in fortress tunnel passage in Italy during summer with walls and windows in Castiglione del Lago
Teen girl posing for photographer at home
4k00:08Teen girl posing for photographer at home
Happy brunette woman looking for something in the fridge at home
hd00:30Happy brunette woman looking for something in the fridge at home
Beautiful slim girl with long hair wearing black dress standing near the big window. Back view
hd00:14Beautiful slim girl with long hair wearing black dress standing near the big window. Back view
Boy Practicing Aikido Is Training With Bokken Sword
hd00:12Boy Practicing Aikido Is Training With Bokken Sword
See all

Related stock videos

Athletic girl in sportswear is pumping the abdominals. Fit woman is doing abs exercises flexing legs on floor at home, side view. Sport and fitness. Training, workout and wellness concept.
4k00:10Athletic girl in sportswear is pumping the abdominals. Fit woman is doing abs exercises flexing legs on floor at home, side view. Sport and fitness. Training, workout and wellness concept.
Beautiful Athletic Sports Woman Puts on Wireless Headphones, Turns on Podcast / Music Playlist with Smartphone and Starts Running on a Treadmill in the Gym. Slow Motion Side View
4k00:15Beautiful Athletic Sports Woman Puts on Wireless Headphones, Turns on Podcast / Music Playlist with Smartphone and Starts Running on a Treadmill in the Gym. Slow Motion Side View
Group Young beautiful woman asian running on a treadmill at gym. Fitness and healthy lifestyle concept. Side view of girl in sportswear jogging exercise. Slow motion
4k00:16Group Young beautiful woman asian running on a treadmill at gym. Fitness and healthy lifestyle concept. Side view of girl in sportswear jogging exercise. Slow motion
Group of Six Athletic People Running on Treadmills, Doing Fitness Exercise. Athletic People Actively Workout in the Modern Gym. Sports People Workout in Fitness Club. Side View Slow Motion
4k00:09Group of Six Athletic People Running on Treadmills, Doing Fitness Exercise. Athletic People Actively Workout in the Modern Gym. Sports People Workout in Fitness Club. Side View Slow Motion
rear view of five asian young adults running in seaside park
4k00:08rear view of five asian young adults running in seaside park
Side view of professional female swimmer in goggles on swimming pool . Woman swimmer dive in water pool . Girl swimming underwater in the large pool . Close up , slow motion .
hd00:50Side view of professional female swimmer in goggles on swimming pool . Woman swimmer dive in water pool . Girl swimming underwater in the large pool . Close up , slow motion .
Woman running in sport clothing. Side view. Green screen. Slow motion
hd00:28Woman running in sport clothing. Side view. Green screen. Slow motion
Woman jogging. Side view. Silhouette. Slow motion
hd00:28Woman jogging. Side view. Silhouette. Slow motion

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Beautiful Professional Female Swimmer in Swimming Pool, Wearing Cap, Looks Confidently Ahead, Puts on Glasses, Ready to Win the Championship, Set New World Record. Cinematic Close-up Profile Portrait
4k00:18Beautiful Professional Female Swimmer in Swimming Pool, Wearing Cap, Looks Confidently Ahead, Puts on Glasses, Ready to Win the Championship, Set New World Record. Cinematic Close-up Profile Portrait
Successful Female Swimmer Racing, Swimming in Swimming Pool. Professional Athlete Determined to Win Championship using Front Crawl Freestyle. Colorful Cinematic Shot. Side View Tracking Slow Motion
4k00:16Successful Female Swimmer Racing, Swimming in Swimming Pool. Professional Athlete Determined to Win Championship using Front Crawl Freestyle. Colorful Cinematic Shot. Side View Tracking Slow Motion
Successful Female Swimmer Racing in Swimming Pool. Professional Athlete Determined to Win Championship using Freestyle. Colorful Cinematic Shot. Side View Cinematic Tracking Shot
4k00:14Successful Female Swimmer Racing in Swimming Pool. Professional Athlete Determined to Win Championship using Freestyle. Colorful Cinematic Shot. Side View Cinematic Tracking Shot
Successful Female Swimmer Racing in Swimming Pool. Professional Athlete Determined to Win Championship using Freestyle. Colorful Cinematic Shot. Side View Cinematic Tracking Shot Slow Motion
4k00:12Successful Female Swimmer Racing in Swimming Pool. Professional Athlete Determined to Win Championship using Freestyle. Colorful Cinematic Shot. Side View Cinematic Tracking Shot Slow Motion
Same model in other videos
Young woman training with a punching bag in a boxing club. Slow motion.
hd00:14Young woman training with a punching bag in a boxing club. Slow motion.
Young woman training with a coach in a boxing club, with a ring at background. Slow motion.
hd00:18Young woman training with a coach in a boxing club, with a ring at background. Slow motion.
Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. She starts warming up. Slow motion.
hd00:18Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. She starts warming up. Slow motion.
Young woman training with a punching bag in a boxing club. UHD, 4K
4k00:11Young woman training with a punching bag in a boxing club. UHD, 4K
Close up of a boxing glove hitting a punching bag. Female boxer at slow motion.
hd00:10Close up of a boxing glove hitting a punching bag. Female boxer at slow motion.
Female athlete skipping with her back towards camera, in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.
hd00:20Female athlete skipping with her back towards camera, in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.
Close up of a boxing glove hitting a punching bag. Female boxer at slow motion.
hd00:10Close up of a boxing glove hitting a punching bag. Female boxer at slow motion.
Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. Slow motion.
hd00:27Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. Slow motion.

Related video keywords