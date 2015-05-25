 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Female athlete skipping with her back towards camera, in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 10128875
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV515.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Young sexy Caucasian brunette in black lingerie raises her arms up, touches her hair, closes her eyes, near the window, daylight 50 fps
4k00:13Young sexy Caucasian brunette in black lingerie raises her arms up, touches her hair, closes her eyes, near the window, daylight 50 fps
Beautiful bride in white lingerie sitting on bed in her bedroom and putting on stockings
hd00:08Beautiful bride in white lingerie sitting on bed in her bedroom and putting on stockings
Woman silhouette showing heart with her hands. Love concept
4k00:06Woman silhouette showing heart with her hands. Love concept
Female athlete skipping with her back towards camera, in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move. UHD, 4K
4k00:10Female athlete skipping with her back towards camera, in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move. UHD, 4K
Girl drinks hot coffee and enjoys the unity with herself before the start of the working day against the background of the summer sun making the blinds through the shutters. 4k
4k00:16Girl drinks hot coffee and enjoys the unity with herself before the start of the working day against the background of the summer sun making the blinds through the shutters. 4k
A woman with a warm plaid on the ples looks out the window
4k00:16A woman with a warm plaid on the ples looks out the window
Woman working in the home office, typing on laptop keyboard.
4k00:11Woman working in the home office, typing on laptop keyboard.
Silhouette of a coughing man on a window background. The patient is treated at home for the virus Covid-19
4k00:13Silhouette of a coughing man on a window background. The patient is treated at home for the virus Covid-19
See all

Related stock videos

Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:07Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
Young female boxer with her hands wrapped in bandage jumping on the skipping rope in a gym with smoke. Slowmotion shot
hd00:30Young female boxer with her hands wrapped in bandage jumping on the skipping rope in a gym with smoke. Slowmotion shot
Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:22Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
Girl tying shoelaces sneakers and takes a skipping rope 20s. 1080p Slow Motion
hd00:17Girl tying shoelaces sneakers and takes a skipping rope 20s. 1080p Slow Motion
Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series close up crop of waist slow motion
4k00:13Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series close up crop of waist slow motion
Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:19Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:13Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
Side view of pretty female bodybuilder in sport suit with perfect body using skipping rope in gym. Young athletic woman jumping in hall, dark atmosphere with smoke and backlit. Concept of sport.
4k00:08Side view of pretty female bodybuilder in sport suit with perfect body using skipping rope in gym. Young athletic woman jumping in hall, dark atmosphere with smoke and backlit. Concept of sport.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:28Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:21Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:07Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
Same model in other videos
Young woman training with a punching bag in a boxing club. Slow motion.
hd00:14Young woman training with a punching bag in a boxing club. Slow motion.
Young woman training with a coach in a boxing club, with a ring at background. Slow motion.
hd00:18Young woman training with a coach in a boxing club, with a ring at background. Slow motion.
Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. She starts warming up. Slow motion.
hd00:18Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. She starts warming up. Slow motion.
Young woman training with a punching bag in a boxing club. UHD, 4K
4k00:11Young woman training with a punching bag in a boxing club. UHD, 4K
Close up of a boxing glove hitting a punching bag. Female boxer at slow motion.
hd00:10Close up of a boxing glove hitting a punching bag. Female boxer at slow motion.
Side-view of a female athlete skipping in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.
hd00:20Side-view of a female athlete skipping in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.
Close up of a boxing glove hitting a punching bag. Female boxer at slow motion.
hd00:10Close up of a boxing glove hitting a punching bag. Female boxer at slow motion.
Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. Slow motion.
hd00:27Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. Slow motion.

Related video keywords