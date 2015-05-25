0
Stock video
Female athlete skipping with her back towards camera, in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 10128875
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|515.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:13Young sexy Caucasian brunette in black lingerie raises her arms up, touches her hair, closes her eyes, near the window, daylight 50 fps
4k00:10Female athlete skipping with her back towards camera, in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move. UHD, 4K
4k00:16Girl drinks hot coffee and enjoys the unity with herself before the start of the working day against the background of the summer sun making the blinds through the shutters. 4k
Related stock videos
4k00:07Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
hd00:30Young female boxer with her hands wrapped in bandage jumping on the skipping rope in a gym with smoke. Slowmotion shot
4k00:22Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:13Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series close up crop of waist slow motion
4k00:19Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:13Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
4k00:21Mixed race Skipping woman training at the gym working out is healthy fitness body kickboxer series
Same model in other videos
hd00:18Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. She starts warming up. Slow motion.
hd00:20Side-view of a female athlete skipping in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.
Related video keywords
activeadultathleteathleticbackbagboxboxerboxingbuildingcarecaucasianclubcombatcrossfitdefensedeterminationdollyequipmentexercisefemalefighterfitfitnessglovesgymhealthhealthyhispanicindoorskicklatinalifestylepeoplepersonpunchringself-defenseskippingslowslow motionsportsportswearstrengthstrongtrainingwomanworkoutyoung