0
Stock video
Close up of a boxing glove hitting a punching bag. Female boxer at slow motion.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 10128866
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|257 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:12Adult charming long haired woman looking between clothes on rack in a clothing store with a smile on her face
hd00:15A 13 year old teenager is repairing his bike with a medical mask on his face. The concept of changing the ordinary life of people in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.
4k00:184K Close up on feet of men on exercise bikes at the gym, one man has prosthetic leg . Shot on RED Epic. UK - April, 2016
Related stock videos
4k00:08Portrait of beautiful young tired and sweaty woman boxer turning face to camera with serious look at dark ring. Close up of pretty girl sportswoman looking at cam after physical training.
4k00:28Kickboxing, woman fighter trains his punches, beats a punching bag, training day in the boxing gym, strength fit body, the girl strikes fast.
4k00:13woman athlete training kickboxing exercise workout punching bag tough female fighter practice boxing in gym enjoying fitness lifestyle
4k00:15Fighter woman fist close up - boxer strikes into the side of the camcorder. Spectator video boxing. Strong aggressive young girl woman boxing in the ring as a symbol of feminism and successful women
4k00:14Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
hd00:12Portrait of tired female boxer standing on the boxing ring, looking intensely at the camera and screaming
4k00:29Serious african amerian athletic woman punching the air with her fists training warm-up before boxing workout at home interior. Sports. Activity. Motivation. Confidence.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body kickboxer series
4k00:18Portrait of Beautiful Kickboxing woman breathing heavily in fitness studio tired from workout strength fit body slow motion kickboxer series
4k00:18Beautiful Kickboxing woman training punching bag in fitness studio fierce strength fit body slow motion kickboxer series
Same model in other videos
hd00:18Young female boxer resting with her arms on the ring ropes. She starts warming up. Slow motion.
hd00:20Female athlete skipping with her back towards camera, in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.
hd00:20Side-view of a female athlete skipping in a boxing gym with a ring at background. Dolly move and slow motion.