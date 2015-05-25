0
Stock video
Young woman doing flexing exercise on the ground in a boxing gym. UHD, 4K
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 10123661
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|913.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|47.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.5 MB
