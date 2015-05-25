 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Silhouette of a triumphal Thai boxer turns around and raises his fists ready to fight, looking at camera, with a strong light behind him. UHD, 4K

S

By Six Dun

  • Stock footage ID: 10123658
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.9 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV148.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Desperate teen girl. Teenage problems. Pain and sorrow
4k00:21Desperate teen girl. Teenage problems. Pain and sorrow
Black and white silhouette of a women dancing ballet
4k00:13Black and white silhouette of a women dancing ballet
Kickboxer shadow boxing punching bag, training for championnat, smoke and brick illumination
4k00:14Kickboxer shadow boxing punching bag, training for championnat, smoke and brick illumination
Close-up silhouette of a talented young dancer dancing hip hop street dance on a stage in front of the spotlight
4k00:07Close-up silhouette of a talented young dancer dancing hip hop street dance on a stage in front of the spotlight
Moves in shadow of attractive woman contemporary dancer on black background, spot light
4k00:24Moves in shadow of attractive woman contemporary dancer on black background, spot light
Boxer in ring
hd00:29Boxer in ring
Young illusionist performing tricks on a stage.
4k00:22Young illusionist performing tricks on a stage.
Young beautiful woman boxer in training in the hall jumping rope medium size slow motion
4k00:13Young beautiful woman boxer in training in the hall jumping rope medium size slow motion
See all
Same model in other videos
Young woman training with a coach in a boxing club, with a ring at background. Slow motion.
hd00:18Young woman training with a coach in a boxing club, with a ring at background. Slow motion.
Silhouette of a muay thai boxer dancing a ritual dance called Wai Kru. Slow motion.
hd00:13Silhouette of a muay thai boxer dancing a ritual dance called Wai Kru. Slow motion.
Young woman training with a coach in a boxing club. Slow motion.
hd00:13Young woman training with a coach in a boxing club. Slow motion.
Male boxer training with his back towards camera, making shadowboxing with a strong light behind him. UHD, 4K
4k00:10Male boxer training with his back towards camera, making shadowboxing with a strong light behind him. UHD, 4K
Male boxer training, making shadowboxing with a strong light behind him. UHD, 4K
4k00:20Male boxer training, making shadowboxing with a strong light behind him. UHD, 4K
Male boxer training with his back towards camera, making shadowboxing with a strong light behind him. UHD, 4K
4k00:15Male boxer training with his back towards camera, making shadowboxing with a strong light behind him. UHD, 4K

Related video keywords