 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

1960s: Man sits at desk, reads papers. Nurse opens door, escorts young man into room. Young man sits at desk, talks with man behind desk.

A

By AV Geeks

  • Stock footage ID: 1011982073
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791888 × 1062MOV369.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV29.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

1940s: Man sits at desk, talks on phone. Man picks up mail, goes through letters, opens letter. Man reads letter, looks at map.
4k00:351940s: Man sits at desk, talks on phone. Man picks up mail, goes through letters, opens letter. Man reads letter, looks at map.
1950s: UNITED STATES: Sailors play in Indian navy. Man plays clarinet. String section of orchestra. Ladies play violins
hd00:241950s: UNITED STATES: Sailors play in Indian navy. Man plays clarinet. String section of orchestra. Ladies play violins
CIRCA 1940s - Secretary of State, James Francis Byrnes, delivers a speech at the Paris conference concerning post World War II global diplomacy.
hd01:01CIRCA 1940s - Secretary of State, James Francis Byrnes, delivers a speech at the Paris conference concerning post World War II global diplomacy.
1940s - There are many different ways to define and practice Democracy during the 1940s
sd01:281940s - There are many different ways to define and practice Democracy during the 1940s
CIRCA 1950s - Weather map transcription, and a pilot's decision to land facing a storm in 1955.
sd01:29CIRCA 1950s - Weather map transcription, and a pilot's decision to land facing a storm in 1955.
UNITED STATES 1970s: Pilot talking in cockpit / Hand on flight controls, pan to control panel / Pilot talking.
hd00:20UNITED STATES 1970s: Pilot talking in cockpit / Hand on flight controls, pan to control panel / Pilot talking.
UNITED STATES 1960s: Lady Explains Document to Two Men in Office Meeting
hd00:19UNITED STATES 1960s: Lady Explains Document to Two Men in Office Meeting
UNITED STATES 1940s: Man Writes Notes on Paper for Lady
hd00:30UNITED STATES 1940s: Man Writes Notes on Paper for Lady
See all

Related stock videos

Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Male Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
4k00:07Medical Nurse in Safety Gloves and Protective Mask is Making a Vaccine Injection to a Male Patient in a Health Clinic. Doctor Uses Hypodermic Needle and a Syringe to Put a Shot of Drug as Treatment.
Portrait of a physician or surgeon who looks proud room, happy and smiling for his work in the clinic or hospital. Concept: doctor, patient care, health and wellness in hospitals or private clinics
4k00:09Portrait of a physician or surgeon who looks proud room, happy and smiling for his work in the clinic or hospital. Concept: doctor, patient care, health and wellness in hospitals or private clinics
Cute small child daughter dressed in white coat holding stethoscope listening to father patient at home, funny little kid girl playing game as doctor pretending nurse having fun with dad sit on sofa
hd00:16Cute small child daughter dressed in white coat holding stethoscope listening to father patient at home, funny little kid girl playing game as doctor pretending nurse having fun with dad sit on sofa
Slow motion of happy granddaughter is giving an effective hug to her grandfather as a sign of love and respect in a green park on a sunny day.
4k00:15Slow motion of happy granddaughter is giving an effective hug to her grandfather as a sign of love and respect in a green park on a sunny day.
Doctor injecting flu vaccine to patient's arm in local hospital. coronavirus vaccine
hd00:23Doctor injecting flu vaccine to patient's arm in local hospital. coronavirus vaccine
Young female caucasian doctor make notes listen to african american father of little ill child son patient tell complaints, black dad with kid boy visit pediatrician talk at appointment consultation
hd00:10Young female caucasian doctor make notes listen to african american father of little ill child son patient tell complaints, black dad with kid boy visit pediatrician talk at appointment consultation
Happy senior elder father grandfather and young adult granddaughter grown daughter talking bonding drink tea sit on sofa, loving 2 two generations family embracing enjoy friendly conversation at home
4k00:06Happy senior elder father grandfather and young adult granddaughter grown daughter talking bonding drink tea sit on sofa, loving 2 two generations family embracing enjoy friendly conversation at home
Health visitor and a senior woman during home visit. A female nurse or a doctor examining a woman. Slow motion.
hd00:15Health visitor and a senior woman during home visit. A female nurse or a doctor examining a woman. Slow motion.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Medical Team Performing Surgical Operation in Bright Modern Operating Room. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:22Medical Team Performing Surgical Operation in Bright Modern Operating Room. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
Medical Team Performing Surgical Operation in Modern Operating Room. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:22Medical Team Performing Surgical Operation in Modern Operating Room. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
Nurse Helping to Surgeon to Put Protective Gloves on Before Operation. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Nurse Helping to Surgeon to Put Protective Gloves on Before Operation. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
Portrait of Focused and Concentrated Surgeon Performing Surgical Operation in Modern Operating Room. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Portrait of Focused and Concentrated Surgeon Performing Surgical Operation in Modern Operating Room. Shot on RED Cinema Camera.

Related video keywords