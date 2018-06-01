 
0

Stock video

Background plate of cement wall in front of Italian home. Defocused image of concrete wall and two story European building

R

By Rocketclips, Inc.

  • Stock footage ID: 1011784895
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV927.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV79.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV16.7 MB

