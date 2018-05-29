0
Stock video
Tiger Heron Pair Aggression Bare-throated in Costa Rica
P
- Stock footage ID: 1011627245
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|485.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|57.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:16The female monkey comes to her baby, goes away from the camera and runs along the dry riverbed in the canyon, African jungle in the wild
4k00:57Aerial drone scene of Ocre Canyon in Famatina Mountains, Yellow river. Camera moves over gully and canyons. Detail of the eroded sandstone. La Rioja, Argentina.