 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Warm up before training. Group of young women in fitness class making exercises for the legs with trainer. Steady cam shot.

F

By FetViewRoom

  • Stock footage ID: 1011151100
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV405 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV25.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Fitness instructor is working with group of young women in fitness gym. Girls making exercises with trainer. Slow motion. Steady cam shot.
hd00:19Fitness instructor is working with group of young women in fitness gym. Girls making exercises with trainer. Slow motion. Steady cam shot.
Fitness instructor is working with young women in gym. A group of sports people exercise in fitness center. Steady cam shot.
hd00:15Fitness instructor is working with young women in gym. A group of sports people exercise in fitness center. Steady cam shot.
Beautiful girls making exercises with trainer in the fitness gym. Fitness instructor is working with group of young women. Slow motion. Steady cam shot.
hd00:21Beautiful girls making exercises with trainer in the fitness gym. Fitness instructor is working with group of young women. Slow motion. Steady cam shot.
Young models walk in one line to train before going on stage.
hd00:11Young models walk in one line to train before going on stage.
In model school females are getting ready for defile.
hd00:10In model school females are getting ready for defile.
Three customers are waiting for the store to open. The lattice opens and people come to clothes and shoes store. Opening after pandemia of COVID-19.
4k00:25Three customers are waiting for the store to open. The lattice opens and people come to clothes and shoes store. Opening after pandemia of COVID-19.
See all

Related stock videos

Dancing girl rooftop party slow motion group of multiracial friends hanging out young asian woman dancing enjoying roof top event at sunset drinking alcohol having fun on weekend celebration
4k00:18Dancing girl rooftop party slow motion group of multiracial friends hanging out young asian woman dancing enjoying roof top event at sunset drinking alcohol having fun on weekend celebration
Muscular woman in a red top working out in the gym lifting weights
hd00:14Muscular woman in a red top working out in the gym lifting weights
happy group of friends dancing together enjoying rooftop party music at night having fun drinking alcohol celebrating weekend reunion gathering
4k00:16happy group of friends dancing together enjoying rooftop party music at night having fun drinking alcohol celebrating weekend reunion gathering
Carefree Millennial Girls and Guys Students Hang Out Nature. Real Fun with Vibrant Color of Glow Burn Sparklers in Holding Hands. Male and Women Casual Funky Celebrate. Bengal Flicker Blurred Bokeh 4k
4k00:25Carefree Millennial Girls and Guys Students Hang Out Nature. Real Fun with Vibrant Color of Glow Burn Sparklers in Holding Hands. Male and Women Casual Funky Celebrate. Bengal Flicker Blurred Bokeh 4k
Happy football soccer fans hugging, dancing in joy at stadium, celebrating goal. Excited crowd jumping, celebrating victory, 4K
4k00:06Happy football soccer fans hugging, dancing in joy at stadium, celebrating goal. Excited crowd jumping, celebrating victory, 4K
happy family people group pull hands to the sun teamwork. silhouette people party dancing recreation holiday. people at a music concert pull their hands up. religion concept sunlight lifestyle
hd00:29happy family people group pull hands to the sun teamwork. silhouette people party dancing recreation holiday. people at a music concert pull their hands up. religion concept sunlight lifestyle
Young couple watching a sport event, jumping with hands raised, giving each other high five and hugging. Excited crowd of sports fans applauding and celebrating their team's victory.
4k00:21Young couple watching a sport event, jumping with hands raised, giving each other high five and hugging. Excited crowd of sports fans applauding and celebrating their team's victory.
teamwork help business travel silhouette slow motion video concept. Helping hand silhouette between two climbers. teamwork group of tourists lends a helping hand climb the cliffs mountains. couple man
hd00:27teamwork help business travel silhouette slow motion video concept. Helping hand silhouette between two climbers. teamwork group of tourists lends a helping hand climb the cliffs mountains. couple man

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Attractive caucasian girl running on the treadmill in the sport gym with phone and earphones. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:16Attractive caucasian girl running on the treadmill in the sport gym with phone and earphones. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Young athletic men and women exercising and running on treadmill in sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:13Young athletic men and women exercising and running on treadmill in sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Young athletic men and women exercising and running on treadmill in sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Young athletic men and women exercising and running on treadmill in sport gym. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Fit athletic caucasian girl is running on treadmill in sport gym with earphones and phone. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:14Fit athletic caucasian girl is running on treadmill in sport gym with earphones and phone. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Close-up of legs of women using an elliptic trainer in a fitness center. Young slender girls train in a gym.
hd00:15Close-up of legs of women using an elliptic trainer in a fitness center. Young slender girls train in a gym.
Young muscular fitness woman doing squats exercise. Sport, fitness, lifestyle. 
4k00:11Young muscular fitness woman doing squats exercise. Sport, fitness, lifestyle. 
Group of young women with trainer doing push ups together. Fitness instructor is working with young girls in gym. Steady cam shot.
hd00:23Group of young women with trainer doing push ups together. Fitness instructor is working with young girls in gym. Steady cam shot.
A group of young women train on sports training equipment in a fitness gym. Brunette fit girl using an elliptic trainer.
hd00:11A group of young women train on sports training equipment in a fitness gym. Brunette fit girl using an elliptic trainer.
Beautiful sexy girl in black sportswear doing exercises on leg press machine set at the gym. Young fit woman using an elliptic trainer.
hd00:10Beautiful sexy girl in black sportswear doing exercises on leg press machine set at the gym. Young fit woman using an elliptic trainer.
Young fit woman using an elliptic trainer in a fitness center. Lifestyle concept. Steady cam shot.
hd00:17Young fit woman using an elliptic trainer in a fitness center. Lifestyle concept. Steady cam shot.
A group of sports people exercise in fitness gym. Fitness instructor is working with group of young women. Steady cam shot.
4k00:18A group of sports people exercise in fitness gym. Fitness instructor is working with group of young women. Steady cam shot.
Brunette women making exercises in fitness gym. Slow motion. Sports girls spend a warm-up before training. Steady cam shot.
hd00:29Brunette women making exercises in fitness gym. Slow motion. Sports girls spend a warm-up before training. Steady cam shot.

Related video keywords