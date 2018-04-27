0
Stock video
portrait of brunette girl with red lips and earring
S
- Stock footage ID: 1010346422
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|245.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|23.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:18young attractive blonde woman looks around - urban street in the city with cars - closeup face
hd00:15Attractive woman listening music on earphones and browsing internet on smartphone, steadycam shot
hd00:25Young girl posing for the camera, outdoors evening light, beautiful background. Closeup of woman with blue eyes among the streetlights.
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:15Portrait of a Gorgeous Dark Haired Hispanic Woman Smiling Charmingly while Standing in the Middle of Modern Urban City Landscape, Wearing Spring Coat. Happy Young Woman Enjoys Life
4k00:15Young woman takes off medical mask. Female breathes deeply and smiling looking at camera. Isolated on white background. Health care and medical concept. Close up portrait . 4k
4k00:09Confident smiling young adult european woman looking at camera standing at home office. Happy millennial casual professional lady with white teeth pretty face posing for close up portrait indoors.
4k00:07Smiling attractive young adult woman model looking at camera, happy beautiful 30s brunette lady professional pretty face dental smile posing stand alone indoors, slow motion close up view portrait
4k00:17Young woman open eyes on white background. Close up of smiling girl looking at camera in studio. Curly hair fashion model face smiling. Portrait of joyful girl open eyes. Female nature beauty
4k00:30Pretty smiling curly woman in stylish look confidently walks down the street, touches her trendy rose sunglasses, touches hair bright sunlight. Joy of life, active lifestyle, fashion blogger, catwalk
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Beautiful Athletic Woman Wipes Sweat from Her Forehead with a Hand. She's Tired after Intensive Fitness Exercise. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Portrait Shot of a Creative Woman Sitting at Her Desk. Using Notebook. She Sits in a Light and Modern Office. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Portrait of Attractive Smiling Caucasian Ethnicity Young Woman in Urban Environment. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
adultattractivebeautifulbeautybrunettecarecaucasianclose-upcloseupcutedanceearringeleganceeyeseyeshadowfacefashionfemalegirlglamourhairhairstylehappyheadhealthyladylanguidlipslipsticklookingmakeupmodelnaturaloneportraitposingprettyredsensualsensualitysexyskinslowmotionsmilestudiostylewhitewomanwomenyoung