0
Stock video
Blurred view of fast food cafe in roadside shopping center at the morning
F
By Flik47
- Stock footage ID: 1009875683
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|131.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|16.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:11Moving high speed conveyor belt with items on automatic test set, manufacturing process. Details railing on transporter in manufacture. Side view. Industrial transporting process of productions parts
4k00:18Blurred and locked shot with movement of Crowd getting out the BTS or skytrain the mass transport rail network in Bangkok, Thailand
hd00:11Monte Carlo Casino, Monaco, 8th September 2014. The sign over the main doorway for the famous Monte Carlo Casino in the Principality of Monaco on the Mediterranean coast.
4k00:06Closeup of handshake on background of office. Good business deal secured partnership with handshake. Two coworkers handshaking process
Related stock videos
hd00:49Accelerated timelapse video of big supermarket shopping cart in motion goes between blurred shelves. Color graded
hd00:14Man walks with shopping cart in big supermarket between blurred shelves. Shot from down. Color graded
hd00:23Kota Kinabalu Sabah Malaysia.Feb 3, 2019 : Crowded people in motion at night market on Feb 3, 2019 in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.Night market is popular spot among Malaysian to buy bargain items.
4k00:24Paying groceries. Unrecognizable buyers with carts move in queues to pay for purchases at the supermarket cashier. Fast motion.
Related video keywords
4kbeit herutblurblurredbusinessbuycafecenterchildclothingcolorfulcommercialconsumerconsumerismcustomercustomersdaydefocuseddestinationfashionfastfast foodfoodgalleryhallindoorsinsideinteriorisraelmallmarketmenmodernmorningoutletpeopleplayingproductspurchaserestaurantroadsidesaleshopshopperstoretouristsurbanwomenyanai