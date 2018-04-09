 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1958 - A passenger train travels from Averton to Boiland past track repairs, with the British Railway.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1009604936
Video clip length: 01:38FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV210.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV74 MB

Visually similar stock footage

CIRCA 1950s - A flagman works on a railroad.
hd00:49CIRCA 1950s - A flagman works on a railroad.
FRANKFURT, GERMANY - February 19, 2016: German highspeed ICE train at main station Frankfurt, Germany. ICE, formerly known as InterCityExpress is a highspeed train system in Germany.
hd00:39FRANKFURT, GERMANY - February 19, 2016: German highspeed ICE train at main station Frankfurt, Germany. ICE, formerly known as InterCityExpress is a highspeed train system in Germany.
1940s, 1950s - The start of the Cold War in Berlin in 1948.
sd01:451940s, 1950s - The start of the Cold War in Berlin in 1948.
MATHURA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA - CIRCA 2017 Women pick up discarded bottles as passengers wait for their trains, smooth tracking shot, 2 times slow motion, in Mathura, India
hd00:57MATHURA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA - CIRCA 2017 Women pick up discarded bottles as passengers wait for their trains, smooth tracking shot, 2 times slow motion, in Mathura, India
Two Train leaving and entering the station
hd00:30Two Train leaving and entering the station
Emtpy Ubahn elevated train tracks, apartment buildings, Berlin, Germany
4k00:12Emtpy Ubahn elevated train tracks, apartment buildings, Berlin, Germany
Huaibei, Anhui, China, January 9,2019. Anhui Huaibei heavy snow weather, railway transport trains in the station to transport coal.
4k00:29Huaibei, Anhui, China, January 9,2019. Anhui Huaibei heavy snow weather, railway transport trains in the station to transport coal.
NEW ORLEANS - FEBRUARY 9, 2016: Streetcar along Mississippi river. It is the oldest continuously operating street railway system in the world.
4k00:15NEW ORLEANS - FEBRUARY 9, 2016: Streetcar along Mississippi river. It is the oldest continuously operating street railway system in the world.
See all

Related stock videos

BORDEAUX, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 2: A tram crosses the Place de la Comédie on Nov. 2, 2012 in Bordeaux, France. Tramways stopped operating in Bordeaux in 1958. They were revamped then reintroduced in 2003.
hd00:35BORDEAUX, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 2: A tram crosses the Place de la Comédie on Nov. 2, 2012 in Bordeaux, France. Tramways stopped operating in Bordeaux in 1958. They were revamped then reintroduced in 2003.
COLORADO SPRINGS USA-1958: Passenger Train Stopped At Train Station With Few People Around And An Employee Doing The Cleaning
4k00:05COLORADO SPRINGS USA-1958: Passenger Train Stopped At Train Station With Few People Around And An Employee Doing The Cleaning
COLORADO SPRINGS USA-1958: Passenger Train Traveling Through Beautiful Mountain Range Countryside On A Cloudy Day
4k00:05COLORADO SPRINGS USA-1958: Passenger Train Traveling Through Beautiful Mountain Range Countryside On A Cloudy Day
CIRCA 1950s - Buses and street cars transport passengers in the 1920s.
sd00:29CIRCA 1950s - Buses and street cars transport passengers in the 1920s.
CIRCA 1950s - Buses and street cars transport passengers in the 1920s.
sd00:40CIRCA 1950s - Buses and street cars transport passengers in the 1920s.
CIRCA 1950s - Buses and street cars transport passengers in the 1920s.
sd00:37CIRCA 1950s - Buses and street cars transport passengers in the 1920s.
CIRCA 1950s - Buses and street cars transport passengers in the 1920s.
sd01:04CIRCA 1950s - Buses and street cars transport passengers in the 1920s.
CIRCA 1950s - Buses and street cars transport passengers in the 1920s.
sd00:47CIRCA 1950s - Buses and street cars transport passengers in the 1920s.

Related video keywords