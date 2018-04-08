0
Stock video
SERBIA - CIRCA MARCH 2017 - Ikarus Aero 2 BE Yugoslavia military trainer airplane, Belgrade, Serbia
V
- Stock footage ID: 1009578218
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|664 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|60.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:10SERBIA - CIRCA MARCH 2017 - Fieseler Fi 156 Storch German airplane on display, Belgrade, Serbia
hd00:18DEN HELDER, HOLLAND - CIRCA JULY 2017: a man in a suit of a corsair on a vintage vessel moored at the harbour of the village of Den Helder, Frisian islands, Holland during a nautical show.
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
2beaeroaeronauticalaeroplaneairaircraftairplaneairportarmyattackaviationaviatorbelgradedecommissioneddesigndisplayengineequipmentexhibitexhibitionflightflyflyingforcehistoricalhistoryikarusmetalmilitarymuseumoldpilotplanepowerreconnaissanceretroserbiaspeedsteeltechnologytrainertrainingtransporttransportationtravelvintagewarwingyugoslavyugoslavia