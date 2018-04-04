 
CIRCA 1961 _ A bulldozer pushes snow into the entrance of a tunnel and a man receives a haircut during the building of Camp Century.

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1009410257
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV80.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV25.4 MB

