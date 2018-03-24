 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Asian woman playing with siberian husky dog in the garden slow motion

A

By ANURAK PONGPATIMET

  • Stock footage ID: 1008950177
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV189.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV27.7 MB

Visually similar stock footage

baby boy having fun playing with the bowl on the grass
hd00:23baby boy having fun playing with the bowl on the grass
Little boy Running outside. Ultra slow motion of child running at outside home garden
hd00:15Little boy Running outside. Ultra slow motion of child running at outside home garden
Cute little girl watching cartoons on smart phone sitting on grass in park
4k00:09Cute little girl watching cartoons on smart phone sitting on grass in park
Girl inflates soap-bubbles in the Garden
hd00:28Girl inflates soap-bubbles in the Garden
Woman in dress comes to sit below tree at the park, she opens laptop, put it on her knees and started typing
4k00:13Woman in dress comes to sit below tree at the park, she opens laptop, put it on her knees and started typing
Model is exercising, jumping over ma texting on bench
hd00:12Model is exercising, jumping over ma texting on bench
Kid doing a cartwheel outdoors. Child doing flips outside. Young boy trying to impress mom and family
hd00:06Kid doing a cartwheel outdoors. Child doing flips outside. Young boy trying to impress mom and family
Ten year old boy mowing the lawn with a big lawn mower.
4k00:24Ten year old boy mowing the lawn with a big lawn mower.
See all

Related stock videos

Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
4k00:28Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
Lens flare, Slow motion: Close up Women friends running enjoy life playing and freedom beach at sunset, Attractive together of asian female traveler with friends people lifestyle. 4K UHD.
4k00:09Lens flare, Slow motion: Close up Women friends running enjoy life playing and freedom beach at sunset, Attractive together of asian female traveler with friends people lifestyle. 4K UHD.
Happy Laughter Trendy Female Listen Music and Dance in Summer Sunshine. Multi Ethnic Group Young Girls and Guys Arms Raised Enjoy Nature. People Energy Playing Merry Christmas Slow Motion Close Up
4k00:24Happy Laughter Trendy Female Listen Music and Dance in Summer Sunshine. Multi Ethnic Group Young Girls and Guys Arms Raised Enjoy Nature. People Energy Playing Merry Christmas Slow Motion Close Up
two little asian children boy and girl playing outdoors blowing soap bubbles with parents watching from behind.
4k00:09two little asian children boy and girl playing outdoors blowing soap bubbles with parents watching from behind.
Pregnant couple of husband and wife feels love and relax at home. Young expecting woman holds baby in pregnant belly. Father take care of pregnant mother. Concept of maternity and pregnancy care.
4k00:19Pregnant couple of husband and wife feels love and relax at home. Young expecting woman holds baby in pregnant belly. Father take care of pregnant mother. Concept of maternity and pregnancy care.
young happy Asian family goes on a green field with two children, slow motion
4k00:10young happy Asian family goes on a green field with two children, slow motion
Carefree healthy fit young adult asian mom and child daughter having fun dancing together, happy vietnamese family mother play jump with cute little kid girl enjoy leisure lifestyle activity at home
4k00:07Carefree healthy fit young adult asian mom and child daughter having fun dancing together, happy vietnamese family mother play jump with cute little kid girl enjoy leisure lifestyle activity at home
Group of Asian young women running on beach, friends happy relax having fun playing on beach near sea when sunset in evening. Lifestyle friends travel holiday vacation summer concept. 4k Slow motion.
4k00:16Group of Asian young women running on beach, friends happy relax having fun playing on beach near sea when sunset in evening. Lifestyle friends travel holiday vacation summer concept. 4k Slow motion.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Cheerful healthy old senior woman holding skateboard and walking down street with happy emotion. Cool elderly asian granny enjoy summer outdoor activity play extreme sport surf skate in slow motion.
4k00:11Cheerful healthy old senior woman holding skateboard and walking down street with happy emotion. Cool elderly asian granny enjoy summer outdoor activity play extreme sport surf skate in slow motion.
CIRCA 1930s - In this Frank Capra documentary, people of the different republics of the USSR are seen dancing, hunting, and playing music.
4k00:47CIRCA 1930s - In this Frank Capra documentary, people of the different republics of the USSR are seen dancing, hunting, and playing music.
Young Asian woman in headphones sitting on the floor in home studio with neon light and recording equipment, playing the guitar and singing a song in front of microphone
4k00:12Young Asian woman in headphones sitting on the floor in home studio with neon light and recording equipment, playing the guitar and singing a song in front of microphone
Close up shot on 4k RED camera. Peaceful Japanese woman sitting on ledge of hot water bath, playing with the water and talking with her friend in a traditional spa with soft natural lighting.
4k00:14Close up shot on 4k RED camera. Peaceful Japanese woman sitting on ledge of hot water bath, playing with the water and talking with her friend in a traditional spa with soft natural lighting.
Same model in other videos
Asian mother holding hand of little son with backpack outdoors, back to school slow motion
hd00:23Asian mother holding hand of little son with backpack outdoors, back to school slow motion
Asian mother holding hand of little son with backpack outdoors, back to school
hd00:35Asian mother holding hand of little son with backpack outdoors, back to school
Asian mother holding hand of little son with backpack outdoors, back to school slow motion
hd00:21Asian mother holding hand of little son with backpack outdoors, back to school slow motion
Asian child on a piggy back ride with her mother, slow motion
hd00:09Asian child on a piggy back ride with her mother, slow motion
family playing with siberian husky puppy in the park,slow motion
hd00:30family playing with siberian husky puppy in the park,slow motion
Asian mother holding her son while walking in the park , back to school concept slow motion
hd00:16Asian mother holding her son while walking in the park , back to school concept slow motion
Asian mother embracing her son on graduation day
hd00:10Asian mother embracing her son on graduation day
Asian child on a piggy back ride with his mother slow motion
hd00:09Asian child on a piggy back ride with his mother slow motion

Related video keywords