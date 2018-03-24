0
Stock video
Asian woman playing with siberian husky dog in the garden slow motion
A
- Stock footage ID: 1008950177
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|189.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|27.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:13Woman in dress comes to sit below tree at the park, she opens laptop, put it on her knees and started typing
hd00:06Kid doing a cartwheel outdoors. Child doing flips outside. Young boy trying to impress mom and family
Related stock videos
4k00:28Happy family including mother, father, and two kids are blowing soap bubbles and enjoying the summer holidays in the garden or park. Smiling parents and children are spending leisure time together.
4k00:09Lens flare, Slow motion: Close up Women friends running enjoy life playing and freedom beach at sunset, Attractive together of asian female traveler with friends people lifestyle. 4K UHD.
4k00:24Happy Laughter Trendy Female Listen Music and Dance in Summer Sunshine. Multi Ethnic Group Young Girls and Guys Arms Raised Enjoy Nature. People Energy Playing Merry Christmas Slow Motion Close Up
4k00:09two little asian children boy and girl playing outdoors blowing soap bubbles with parents watching from behind.
4k00:19Pregnant couple of husband and wife feels love and relax at home. Young expecting woman holds baby in pregnant belly. Father take care of pregnant mother. Concept of maternity and pregnancy care.
4k00:07Carefree healthy fit young adult asian mom and child daughter having fun dancing together, happy vietnamese family mother play jump with cute little kid girl enjoy leisure lifestyle activity at home
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Cheerful healthy old senior woman holding skateboard and walking down street with happy emotion. Cool elderly asian granny enjoy summer outdoor activity play extreme sport surf skate in slow motion.
4k00:47CIRCA 1930s - In this Frank Capra documentary, people of the different republics of the USSR are seen dancing, hunting, and playing music.
4k00:12Young Asian woman in headphones sitting on the floor in home studio with neon light and recording equipment, playing the guitar and singing a song in front of microphone