Stock Video ID: 1008171643

Sunset from day to night time lapse with traffic, buildings, city lights, frozen icy sea and winter snow. Flat raw footage for post color grading. Jatkasaari, Ruoholahti, Halsinki, Finland

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Vidro

Vidro

