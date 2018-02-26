0
Stock video
Young lady browsing the web on her tablet at home. Girl using an e-commerce app to search items online early in the morning.
M
By MotionHill
- Stock footage ID: 1007941993
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|58.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:09Smart caucasian teenager typing on the laptop at home. Young brunette girl preparing for the school project.
4k00:08Happy brunette girl typing on the tablet computer. Close-up of using an app while sitting on the couch.
Related stock videos
4k00:09Happy family adult parent dad and small daughter having fun using digital tablet lying on floor at home. Cute child girl learning technology talking with father teaching kid look at pad screen at home
4k00:28Group of Asia young creative people in smart casual wear discussing business brainstorming meeting ideas mobile application software design project in modern night office. Coworker teamwork concept.
hd00:12Cute little african children play online game using digital tablet having fun with parental control sit on sofa, happy black family laugh look at computer screen together enjoy do internet shopping
hd00:09Happy african family parents and little children enjoy using devices together sit on sofa, technology addicted couple with kids having fun with laptop tablet phone at home, people gadget addiction
4k00:11In this close up type of shot you can see young woman holding Apple Ipad touch screen tablet device in her hands. She is scrolling the screen while searching for pictures or reading news feed online.
4k00:10Beautiful caucasian woman in beige sweater sitting on a blue sofa and using smartphone or cell phone in modern room. Tapping, scrolling, watching video, content, bloggs.
4k00:07Happy young woman relaxing at home sit on sofa holding digital tablet enjoying surfing internet study work shopping online using social media apps or playing game on modern tech device at home
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:22Beautiful blonde woman at home using digital tablet technology to connect drinking coffee in bed
4k00:14Close up hands using smart phones digital touch screen device social media friends hanging out networking technology
4k00:12Portrait shot of a beautiful young girl looking a working tablet in the dark. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Attractive girl using her tablet computer at home. Brunette female adolescent looking through the photos remembering the moments in the morning.
4k00:09Close-up of female hands typing on the laptop keyboard. Young lady buying items on an e-commerce website.
4k00:09Close-up of female hands typing on the laptop keyboard. Young girl searching for clothes to buy online at home.
4k00:11Young happy girl learning to play the acoustic guitar chords at home. Female beginner practicing to make a melody with a musical instrument.
4k00:11Young girl typing on the laptop keyboard at home. Beautiful brunette teenager studying focusing on the project as she is sitting on the couch in the morning.
4k00:08Young girl browsing the Internet in her bedroom. Lady shopping online while sitting on the fluffy couch at cozy home.
4k00:09Close-up of typing on the laptop keyboard at home. Young female student working on the interesting project.