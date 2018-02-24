 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Taipei, Taiwan-05 September, 2017: Hyperlapse Street with traffic of vehicles driving on road in busy Taipei city, background National Taiwan Museum. Beautiful Timelapsed cityscape-Dan

R

By REC Stock Footage

  • Stock footage ID: 1007881366
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV31.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV21.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Taipei, Taiwan-05 September, 2017: 4K Timelapsed Street with traffic of vehicles driving on road in busy Taipei city, background National Taiwan Museum. Beautiful cityscape cars, buses, motorbikes-Dan
4k00:17Taipei, Taiwan-05 September, 2017: 4K Timelapsed Street with traffic of vehicles driving on road in busy Taipei city, background National Taiwan Museum. Beautiful cityscape cars, buses, motorbikes-Dan
ALICANTE SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 10 : Alicante Spain Downtown in 2013
hd00:14ALICANTE SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 10 : Alicante Spain Downtown in 2013
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - October 2019: variety of cars and cyclists riding along the streets of the city. Amsterdam historic houses in the background.
4k00:20AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - October 2019: variety of cars and cyclists riding along the streets of the city. Amsterdam historic houses in the background.
SCARBOROUGH, UK - MARCH 2012: The seafront road and promenade buildings at Scarborough.
hd00:12SCARBOROUGH, UK - MARCH 2012: The seafront road and promenade buildings at Scarborough.
HONG KONG, CHINA - April 4, 2019: Street view of Shau Kei Wan Road in Hong Kong from the double-decker tram, historic transportation for the tourists visiting the city.
hd00:21HONG KONG, CHINA - April 4, 2019: Street view of Shau Kei Wan Road in Hong Kong from the double-decker tram, historic transportation for the tourists visiting the city.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA - June 26, 2018: Philadelphia city hall on Broad Street in Pennsylvania USA
4k00:24Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA - June 26, 2018: Philadelphia city hall on Broad Street in Pennsylvania USA
NAPLES, ITALY - 2016: Street Scene View Towards Piazza del Gesù Nuovo featuring the Obelisco dell'Immacolata Monument with Streetside Vehicles and People on a Sunny Day
4k00:24NAPLES, ITALY - 2016: Street Scene View Towards Piazza del Gesù Nuovo featuring the Obelisco dell'Immacolata Monument with Streetside Vehicles and People on a Sunny Day
New Orleans, Louisiana - June 16, 2019: Crowds of people party and walk along the French Quarter bars and restaurants on Bourbon Street New Orleans Louisiana USA
4k00:23New Orleans, Louisiana - June 16, 2019: Crowds of people party and walk along the French Quarter bars and restaurants on Bourbon Street New Orleans Louisiana USA
See all

Related stock videos

Beautiful top view time-lapse of car traffic at roundabout lane and buildings. 4K drone aerial zoom out. Urban cityscape concept or abstract of advanced innovation, financial technology, energy power
4k00:06Beautiful top view time-lapse of car traffic at roundabout lane and buildings. 4K drone aerial zoom out. Urban cityscape concept or abstract of advanced innovation, financial technology, energy power
Drone Flight Over Urban Junction Overpass At Night Rush Hour Traffic City Panorama Dubai Business District Low Light Uhd Hdr 4k
4k00:16Drone Flight Over Urban Junction Overpass At Night Rush Hour Traffic City Panorama Dubai Business District Low Light Uhd Hdr 4k
4K UHD Hyperlapse time-lapse of car traffic and people crossing road at night in Hong Kong city downtown. Drone aerial top view, fly upward. Commuter, Asia city life or public transportation concept
4k00:134K UHD Hyperlapse time-lapse of car traffic and people crossing road at night in Hong Kong city downtown. Drone aerial top view, fly upward. Commuter, Asia city life or public transportation concept
Hyperlapse timelapse of night city traffic on 4-way stop street intersection circle roundabout in bangkok, thailand. 4K UHD horizontal aerial view.
4k00:07Hyperlapse timelapse of night city traffic on 4-way stop street intersection circle roundabout in bangkok, thailand. 4K UHD horizontal aerial view.
4K hyperlapse time-lapse of under construction site, crane, and car traffic transportation at night in city downtown. Drone aerial top view. Industrial business or civil engineering technology concept
4k00:094K hyperlapse time-lapse of under construction site, crane, and car traffic transportation at night in city downtown. Drone aerial top view. Industrial business or civil engineering technology concept
Hyperlapse timelapse zoom out of night city traffic on 4-way stop street intersection circle roundabout in bangkok, thailand. 4K UHD horizontal aerial view.
4k00:07Hyperlapse timelapse zoom out of night city traffic on 4-way stop street intersection circle roundabout in bangkok, thailand. 4K UHD horizontal aerial view.
Time lapse,Hyperlapse ,Of traffic on city streets at night. Aerial view and top view of traffic on freeway, 4K.
4k00:14Time lapse,Hyperlapse ,Of traffic on city streets at night. Aerial view and top view of traffic on freeway, 4K.
4K Hyperlapse time-lapse of car traffic transport at roundabout fountain of wealth in Singapore, drone aerial top view, fly upward. Transportation technology, city life, Asia travel landmark concept
4k00:074K Hyperlapse time-lapse of car traffic transport at roundabout fountain of wealth in Singapore, drone aerial top view, fly upward. Transportation technology, city life, Asia travel landmark concept

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Beautiful Aerial Drone Hyperlapse view of urban modern Mexico City center with tall skyscrapers and flashing City lights at night, Hyper Lapse of City movement
4k00:06Beautiful Aerial Drone Hyperlapse view of urban modern Mexico City center with tall skyscrapers and flashing City lights at night, Hyper Lapse of City movement
Aerial Hyperlapse of Sao Paulo bus terminal of Tiete in a busy day
4k00:09Aerial Hyperlapse of Sao Paulo bus terminal of Tiete in a busy day
Atlanta Aerial v490 Hyperlapse flying toward downtown cityscape with dense freeway traffic at night 12/18
4k00:12Atlanta Aerial v490 Hyperlapse flying toward downtown cityscape with dense freeway traffic at night 12/18
Aerial hyperlapse with heavy traffic on Av. Paulista in Sao Paulo at night
4k00:11Aerial hyperlapse with heavy traffic on Av. Paulista in Sao Paulo at night

Related video keywords