0
Stock video
Carpathians, Romania, Predeal - January 2018 Winter sports in slow motion. Experienced snowboarder down the mountain slope
B
- Stock footage ID: 1007492689
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|29.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|20.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:17Person Snowboarding Down Slope Drone Aerial Birds Eye View Above White Powder Snow - Winter Extreme Sports Background
hd00:24Person snowboarder snowboarding down slope closeup with gopro view white powder snow - winter extreme sports background
4k00:18SLOW MOTION TIME WARP, LENS FLARE, BOTTOM UP: Snowflakes sparkle in the sunshine as male rider does snowboarding tricks. Fearless snowboarder does a spin trick while riding off a big air kicker.
4k00:14SLOW MOTION CLOSEUP: Freestyle skier jumping big kicker and flying over the sun in snowy mountains
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:07SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Snowboarder jumping big air kicker, spraying snowflakes and flying over sun on perfect winter day. Snowboard jump in snow park. Sunbeams shining past jumping boarder in mountains
4k00:28SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Snowboarder jumping big air kicker, spraying snowflakes and flying over sun on perfect winter day. Snowboard jump in snow park. Sunbeams shining past jumping boarder in mountains
4k00:23SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Extreme snowboarder carving downhill and spraying snow into camera. Smiling active man snowboarding on groomed ski slope in mountain resort. Cheerful snowboarder turning
Related video keywords
activeactivityadultsadventureamateurchallengechildrendownhillenjoyestablishingextremefamilyforestfreshfriendsfungearhappyholidaysleisurelifestylemountainnatureoutdoorpeoplepine treespisteprofessionalrecreationresortski slopeskierslideslopeslow motionsnowsnow gunsnowboardsnowboarderspeedsportsunsetsunshinetourismtravelvacationvalleywinterwonderlandyoung