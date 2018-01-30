 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial view of windmills in desert

A

By Active Stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1006946086
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV2.2 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV374.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV71.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Aerial view of windmills turning in desert at sunset
4k00:34Aerial view of windmills turning in desert at sunset
Agricultural field and power lines 26
4k00:19Agricultural field and power lines 26
FRANCE, JUNE 03. 2020, TIMELAPSE VINE PLANTING SITE WITH LASER GUIDED TRACTOR,, BORDEAUX VINEYARD
4k00:25FRANCE, JUNE 03. 2020, TIMELAPSE VINE PLANTING SITE WITH LASER GUIDED TRACTOR,, BORDEAUX VINEYARD
Excavator work at sandpit with bulldozers near railway during sunset. Aerial view
hd00:20Excavator work at sandpit with bulldozers near railway during sunset. Aerial view
Large rice fields in Xinjiang
4k00:22Large rice fields in Xinjiang
flycam follows silage corn harvesting by agricultural machinery driving along boundless filed in countryside
4k00:19flycam follows silage corn harvesting by agricultural machinery driving along boundless filed in countryside
Aerial footage of combine harvesting a field of corn in midwest United States
hd00:59Aerial footage of combine harvesting a field of corn in midwest United States
Harvester crop industrial footage overhead aerial vineyard harvest agriculture rows and lines by drone
hd00:22Harvester crop industrial footage overhead aerial vineyard harvest agriculture rows and lines by drone
See all

Related stock videos

AERIAL: Flying over vintage windmill in sunny rocky mountain desert in the wild West
4k00:11AERIAL: Flying over vintage windmill in sunny rocky mountain desert in the wild West
Aerial reveal of windmill in wind farm in desert at sunset
4k00:24Aerial reveal of windmill in wind farm in desert at sunset
Cinematic aerial of field with windmills at sunset, desert in California, renewable energy
4k00:30Cinematic aerial of field with windmills at sunset, desert in California, renewable energy
Aerial shot of energy producing wind turbines
hd00:29Aerial shot of energy producing wind turbines
Aerial drone shot of a rainbow over the wind turbines in the San Gorgonio Pass by Palm Springs, California.
4k00:22Aerial drone shot of a rainbow over the wind turbines in the San Gorgonio Pass by Palm Springs, California.
An aerial close up drone shot of windmills working in a desert at Jaisalmer Windmill Park in Jaisalmer, India
4k00:13An aerial close up drone shot of windmills working in a desert at Jaisalmer Windmill Park in Jaisalmer, India
Aerial view of wind turbines on the top of dunes near a river, Brazil.
4k00:19Aerial view of wind turbines on the top of dunes near a river, Brazil.
Overhead shot of wind turbine
hd00:29Overhead shot of wind turbine

Related video keywords