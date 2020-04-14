Get the clips you need—no more no less!
Introducing our newest subscription: get 5 videos every month, pre-cleared for YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.
Popular stock video categories
Put your ideas in motion
Fresh footage
63,414 new stock video clips added weekly.
Peace of mind
Royalty-free stock footage you can use anytime, anywhere.
Inspiring selection
Millions of stock videos available in 4K, HD, and SD.
Find music to match your footage
Power your creativity with exclusive royalty-free music, from atmospheric to acoustic—and everything in between. Plus, you can now download shorts and loops to fit the length of any project.
Introducing Shutterstock Elements
Enhance your footage like never before with blockbuster-quality video effects created by industry professionals.
SELECT
Stand out with Shutterstock Select
Shot by industry pros on the latest and greatest gear. Experience the best in stock with a premium footage selection.
Popular video searches
AerialsFootballAnimationGreen screenB-rollSlow motionPeopleTigerCartoonBackgroundsBig dataBitcoinBusinessBuyCinemagraphsBeachCloudsExplosion4KWeddingConfettiCouponCrowdDNADrone waterFactoryFinancialFoodFunnyGamingHair salonHurricaneLandscapesLondonMoneyMumbaiNatureNight sceneOceanOfficePackagePhoneRoboticSpaceSpecial offerSummerTechnologyVintageWaterWild lifeAutumnHong KongNew YorkSydneyHappy birthdayMotion backgroundChroma keyWinterChristmasDiwaliBagelGreen backgroundNew backgroundThank youDroneFamilyTimelapseSunriseSunsetLoop