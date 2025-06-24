Images

Dieting royalty-free images

15,071,321 dieting stock photos, vectors, and illustrations are available royalty-free. See dieting stock video clips

Popular
Sandwiches with cheese, avokado and eggs on black plate background. Healthy food. Diet concept. High quality photo
Concept diet - healthy food with muesli, honey, kiwi and cereals
Healthy snack with working in office. Green apple and fresh salad with water for diet Health Plan with laptop on white dress working. Healthy Lifestyle Concept, copy space for banner
Apple in woman fitness hand. Healthy food and fitness concept.
diet, healthy eating, food and weigh loss concept - close up of green apple and measuring tape with salad on wooden table
Healthy low carbs products. Ketogenic diet concept. Top view
Chicken in sauce with spices, typical dish of Latin America.
Pleasant Lady In Casual Wear Lead Healthy Lifestyle, Talk With Subscribers and Followers During Online Translation
Fat girl in fitness suite wants to start a diet but has doubts about the food to buy. Cyan background
Nutritionist working in office. Doctor writing diet plan on table and using vegetables. Sport trainer. Lifestyle.
Healthy food clean eating selection: fruit, vegetable, seeds, superfood, cereals, leaf vegetable on old kitchen table background copy space. Healthy food for humans
Cottage cheese dip with cucumber slices on black bread toast. Breakfast. Space for text.
Diet. Woman Measuring Body Weight On Weighing Scale Holding Donut and apple. Sweets Are Unhealthy Junk Food. Dieting, Healthy Eating, Lifestyle. Weight Loss. Obesity. Top View
Creative flat lay composition with plate, alarm clock, spoon, fork and measuring tape on pink background. Intermittent fasting, ketogenic, diet concept. Flat lay, copy space.
Grilled chicken meat and fresh vegetable salad of tomato, avocado, lettuce and spinach. Healthy and detox food concept. Ketogenic diet. Buddha bowl dish on white background, top view. Banner.
Ketogenic low carbs diet concept. Ingredients for healthy foods selection on white wooden background. Balanced healthy ingredients of unsaturated fats for the heart and blood vessels.
Woman dietitian in medical uniform with tape measure working on a diet plan sitting with different healthy food ingredients in the green office on background. Weight loss and right nutrition concept
Diet plan, menu or program, tape measure, water, dumbbells and diet food of fresh fruits on white background, weight loss and detox concept, top view
Diet. Portrait woman wants to eat a Burger but stuck skochem mouth, the concept of diet, junk food, willpower in nutrition
Balanced nutrition concept for clean eating flexitarian mediterranean diet. Assortment of healthy food ingredients for cooking on a wooden kitchen table.
Diet concept and weight loss. Woman in oversize jeans on pastel blue background
Green smoothie as healthy diet cocktail for slimming tiny person concept. Vegan detox food and drink in glass as organic and vitamin full beverage from straw vector illustration. Raw ingredient blend.
Beautiful young woman is preparing vegetable salad in the kitchen. Healthy Food. Vegan Salad. Diet. Dieting Concept. Healthy Lifestyle. Cooking At Home.
unhappy asian women is on dieting time looking at broccoli on the fork. girl do not want to eat vegetables and dislike taste of broccoli.
Young and happy woman eating healthy salad sitting on the table with green fresh ingredients indoors
Woman on dieting for good health concept. Close up female using hand push out her favourite donut and choose green apple and vegetables for good health.
healthy food concept
Dieting, Exercising, Women.
Healthy diet for the cardiovascular system with a heart-shaped plate of acai, lentils, soy sauce, ginger, salmon, carrot, tomato, turmeric, cinnamon, walnuts, garlic, peppers, broccoli, basil, onion
Woman choosing between healthy and unhealthy food concept flat vector illustration. Fastfood vs balanced menu comparison isolated clipart. Female cartoon character dieting and healthy eating.
Alarm clock and plate with cutlery . Concept of intermittent fasting, lunchtime, diet and weight loss
Measuring tape wrapped around fork lying on color surface. Diet concept
Macronutrients educational diet scheme with carbs, protein and fats outline concept. Food chart with product examples vector illustration. Dieting and healthy eating diagram with balanced ingredients.
Doctor holding fresh fruit and vegetable, Healthy diet, Nutrition food as a prescription for good health. (Selective Focus)
Nutritionist giving consultation to patient with healthy fruit and vegetable, Right nutrition and diet concept
Young beautiful slim woman in lingerie, inner wear isolated over pink background. Drawings of junk food and overweight lines around body. Concept of healthy eating, dieting, weight loss and wellness.
Vegetarianism and dieting concept banner set, mobile app templates. Vector illustration of young woman eating healthy vegetarian salad.
Balanced diet - healthy food on wooden table
Woman in jeans holding Buddha bowl with salad, baked sweet potatoes, chickpeas, broccoli, greens, avocado, sprouts in hands. Healthy vegan food, clean eating, dieting, top view
Young slim woman measuring her waist by measure tape after a diet with accessory in sporty gym as background.
Diet. Dieting concept. Healthy Food. Beautiful Young Woman choosing between Fruits and Sweets. Weight Loss
Collage made of young beautiful women with perfect body shape in underwear isolated over colored background. Drawings of junk food and overweight lines around body. Healthy eating, dieting, weight
Healthy eating plan. Diet and meal planning. Top view. Flat lay
Healthy food in heart and cholesterol diet concept on vintage boards
Selection of good fat sources - healthy eating concept. Ketogenic diet concept
Healthy Lifestyle Diet Nutrition Concept
Raw uncooked seabass fish with vegetables, grains, herbs and spices on chopping board over rustic wooden background, top view
hands measuring waist with a tape. Fit and healthy woman on white background
Portrait of Asian attractive woman hold salad bowl and look at camera. Beautiful sport girl in sportswear enjoy eat clean vegetables after exercise for health in house. Diet and Healthy food concept.
Healthy and Unhealthy Lifestyle Infographics. Before After Girl Body, Fat and Slim Young Woman Figure, Food, Fitness, Diet. What Your Choice Poster Background. Cartoon Flat Vector Illustration, Banner
Dieting, healthy lifestyle, weight loss concept. Woman cartoon character standing choosing between healthy and unhealthy food Fastfood vs balanced menu vector illustration
Pretty cheerful young woman posing with fresh green lettuce leaves. Healthy eating concept. Dieting.
Web page design template for fresh vegetables, organic food, natural products, online food ordering, recipes. Vector illustration for poster, banner, website development.
Knife and fork wrapped in tape measure on blue background
Sustainable lifestyle set. People collecting plastic trash into recycling garbage bin, trying to save planet earth and following vegan diet. Flat cartoon vector illustration and icons set.
Keto diet food ingredients
Fitness related line icon set. Gym exercises linear icons. Sport and training outline vector signs and symbols collection.
It Is Not Short Time Diet. It Is A Long Term Lifestyle Change. Nutrition Motivation Quote On Grunge Rough Wall Background
Fit young woman fighting off fast food
Diet. Woman Measuring Body Weight On Weighing Scale Holding Donut and apple. Sweets Are Unhealthy Junk Food. Dieting, Healthy Eating, Lifestyle. Weight Loss. Obesity. Top View
Glass jar mugs with green health smoothie, kale leaves, lime, apple, kiwi, grapes, banana, avocado, lettuce. Copy space. Raw, vegan, vegetarian, alkaline food concept. Banner.
tape and lettuce on a light background. Slimming, diet, healthy food.
Delivery healthy food background. Healthy vegan vegetarian food in paper bag vegetables and fruits on white, copy space, banner. Shopping food supermarket and clean vegan eating concept.
Beautiful young woman is preparing vegetable salad in the kitchen. Healthy Food. Vegan Salad. Diet. Dieting Concept. Healthy Lifestyle. Cooking At Home. Prepare Food. Cutting ingredients on table
Weight loss, slim body, healthy lifestyle concept. Fit fitness girl measuring her waistline with measure tape on blue
Ketogenic diet meal preparation female hands serving red plate with avocado, blueberry, Brazil nut, macadamia, pecan, walnut on marble table with fried eggs, bacon, roasted asparagus and cheese.
healthy eating, dieting, slimming and weigh loss concept - close up of diet plan paper green apple, measuring tape and salad
The DASH food diet as dietary approach to stop hypertension outline diagram. Lower blood pressure with healthy eating and correct portion amount in educational labeled pie graphic vector illustration.
Vegetarian concept with healthy fresh diet showing a woman eating salad, bowl of greens and making a choice. Set of vector illustrations
Calories counting , diet , food control and weight loss concept. woman using Calorie counter application on her smartphone at dining table with salad, fruit juice, bread and vegetable
Various Foods that are Perfect for the Keto Diet
Empty plate with measure tape, knife and fork. Diet food on wooden table
Balanced diet - healthy food on wooden table
Diet plan illustration. Woman exercising and planning diet with fruit and vegetable. Concept of dietary eating, meal planning, nutrition consultation, healthy food. Vector illustration for web design
Ketogenic diet with nutrition diagram written on a note.
scale with cereals, fruit, weight and tape measure and concept of diet and healthy lifestyle
The unhappy dieting Asian girl has a boring expression when she eats vegetables. She have sad face. diet, clean food, Healthy food and vegan concept.
Young woman eating healthy food sitting in the beautiful interior with green flowers on the background
Cutting unhealthy fat food for healthy diet. Vector artwork concept of healthy lifestyle, good diet, and stop eating trans fats.
Keto diet food ingredients
Alarm clock and plate with cutlery . Concept of intermittent fasting, lunchtime, diet and weight loss
Young woman eating a healthy salad after workout. Fitness and healthy lifestyle concept.
Portrait of a confused young asian woman choosing between donut and green apple isolated over white background
Keto, ketogenic diet, low carb, high good fat , healthy food, world food day
Healthy food in heart diet abstract concept
Healthy eating food low carb keto ketogenic diet meal plan protein fat
Young and happy woman eating healthy salad sitting on the table with green fresh ingredients indoors
Large set of line black and white drawn diet icons depicting healthy fresh food and takeaways, tape measure, dieting, waistline and exercise, vector illustration
Balanced diet food background.
women weight loss silhouette logo designs simple for slim and clinic logo and health service
Healthy eating illustration set. Characters cooking fresh salad and other healthy meals from fresh vegetables and fish. Balanced vegetarian and vegan diet concept. Vector illustration.
Middle age grey-haired man holding green apple and donut winking looking at the camera with sexy expression, cheerful and happy face.
Healthy meal slimming diet plan daily ready menu background, organic fresh dishes and smoothie, fork knife on paper eco bag as food delivery courier service at home in office concept, close up view.
Healthy Balanced Diet Program Monitoring Mobile App Tiny People Character Concept Vector Illustration, Suitable For Wallpaper, Banner, Background, Card, Book Illustration, And Web Landing Page Concept
balanced diet, cooking, culinary and food concept - close up of vegetables, fruit and meat on wooden table
Vegan food lifestyle with vegetables and balanced diet tiny persons concept. Fresh organic products for eco catering with nutrition and vitamins from raw fruit, greens and nuts vector illustration.
Keto, ketogenic diet with nutrition diagram, low carb, high fat healthy weight loss meal plan
balanced diet, cooking, culinary and food concept - close up of vegetables, fruits and meat on wooden table
Healthy eating, dieting, slimming and weigh loss concept. Diet. Dieting concept. Weight Loss. The measuring tape is wrapped around the arm. In the other hand is a hamburger. You need to lose weight
Woman looking to a little salad is tired about diet.
Weight word with measuring tape, diet theme. Vector illustration
High protein food for body builders as meat, fish, dairy, eggs, buckwheat, oatmeal, nuts, bean, pumpkin seed and sunflower seed. Top view.
Keto diet vector illustration. Flat tiny persons concept with low carb diet chart. Healthy ketogenic state for depression, fasting and healing. Organic raw nutrition paleo food as caveman lifestyle.
Nutrition diet, weight-loss diet vector concet. The nutritionist controls the diet plan and the athlete runs on a treadmill.
Trendy salad. Chicken grilled fillet with salad fresh tomatoes and avocado. Healthy food, ketogenic diet, diet lunch concept. Keto/Paleo diet menu. Top view, overhead, banner
Healthy Organic Diet Nutrition Vector Illustration Concept Showing nutrition expert suggesting healthy diet to patient, Suitable for landing page, ui, web, App intro card, editorial, flyer, and banner
