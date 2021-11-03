Images

Ambulance royalty-free images

350,094 ambulance stock photos, vectors, and illustrations are available royalty-free. See ambulance stock video clips

ambulance Emergency care medical service Truck yellow background
Ambulance car rides trough tunnel warm yellow light 3d rendering
Ambulance icon on white background.
ambulance on emergency car in motion blur
Moscow, Russia - January 14 2021: An ambulance with flashing lights on is driving along the street. Snow is all around. Side view, motion blur. Residential area. Translation: Ambulance
Ambulance. Simple Vector Color Icon.
Team of EMS Paramedics React Quick to Provide Medical Help to Injured Patient and Get Him in Ambulance on a Stretcher. Emergency Care Assistants Arrived on the Scene of a Traffic Accident on a Street. Blur
Krakow, Poland - 03.11.2021: Accident involving streetcar and passenger - police, medical and traffic police cars. The place of the incident in Krakow - streetcar terminus Małe Płaszów.
Ambulance van on highway
Black African American EMS Professional Paramedic Using Tablet Computer to Fill a Questionnaire for the Injured Patient on the Way to Hospital. Emergency Medical Care Assistant Works in an Ambulance.
an ambulance racing through the rain on a stormy night with motion blur (NO SHARP FOCUS DUE TO RAIN and slow shutter speed) with reflections in the road
Vector illustration ambulance car on white background. Ambulance auto paramedic emergency. Ambulance vehicle medical evacuation. Cartoon.
Vector illustration ambulance car on blue background. Ambulance auto paramedic emergency. Ambulance vehicle medical evacuation. Cartoon ambulance silhouette on blue
Ambulance. Special medical vehicles. Ambulance van on road. Ambulance service van on street.
White ambulance car vector mock-up. Isolated medical van template on white background. All layers and groups well organized for easy editing and recolor. View from side, front, back and top.
top view of paramedic team moving man on ambulance stretcher into car
Team of EMS Paramedics React Quick to Provide Medical Help to Injured Patient and Get Him in Ambulance on a Stretcher. Emergency Care Assistants Arrived on the Scene of a Traffic Accident on a Street. Blurry
Ambulance van on highway with flashing lights
Ambulance emergency car driving on the road in the city and trees landscape. Medical concept flat design. Vector illustration.
Emergency medical service. Paramedic is pulling stretcher with patient to the ambulance car.
An ambulance speeding through traffic at nighttime
ambulance car medical vehicle vector illustration isolated on white background
Female EMS Professional Paramedic Comforting Injured Patient on the Way to Hospital. Emergency Medical Care Assistant Puts Her Hand on Vinctim's Shoulder in a Friendly Way in an Ambulance.
Ambulance Icon / Vector - In Line / Stroke Design with Editable Stroke
ambulance service
Team of EMS Paramedics React Quick to Bring Injured Patient to Healthcare Hospital and Get Him Out of Ambulance on a Stretcher. Blur
Ambulance thin line web symbol on white background
Ambulance emergency vector, isolated
British ambulance responding to an emergency in hazardous bad weather driving conditions on a UK motorway
Ambulance on a white background, part of a first responder series,lighted night version also available
Ambulance with Lights on
Team of EMS Paramedics React Quick to Provide Medical Help to Injured Patient and Get Him in Ambulance on a Stretcher. Emergency Care Assistants Arrived on the Scene of a Traffic Accident on a Street. Blur
Female paramedic smiling into camera, ambulance crew blurred on background
Emergency ambulance vector illustration. Medical vehicle. Ambulance car in flat style
Team of emergency medical service rescuing old patient. Selective focus on heart rate monitor.
an ambulance racing through the rain on a stormy night with motion blur (NO SHARP FOCUS DUE TO RAIN) with reflections in the road
Ambulance van on road
Ambulance Icon Design Illustrations Cartoon Style Suitable eb Landing Page, Banner, Flyer, Sticker, Wallpaper, Background
Ambulance truck icon vector, filled flat sign, solid pictogram isolated on white. Symbol, logo illustration. Pixel perfect
Ambulance car rides through tunnel with Gray Cyan light style 3d rendering
ambulance on emergency car in motion blur
Ambulance Car. An emergency medical service, administering emergency care to those with acute medical problems. Side view, top, roof, rear, front. Vector illustration
Ambulance driving through a city. Ambulance drives down the street with lights flashing at night. Ambulance rides along street. 3d illustration
Bright Flyer Hospital Visit Lettering, Cartoon. Poster Grandmother with Grandfather Look at Building Hospital. Ambulance Team on Background Car to Call Ambulance. Vector Illustration.
the ambulance goes to the call with the flasher on. Flat car vector illustration.
Police car, ambulance, fire truck set. Official city vehicle, alarm automobiles to help, protect and serve on road, urban emergency service. Vector flat style cartoon illustration on white background
Ambulance van vector. Good for medical/health element.
Ambulance emergency car or automobile moving fast vector illustration, flat cartoon comic medical vehicle auto with flasher light or siren isolated
Ambulance car rides through tunnel 3d rendering
Simple Set of Medical Assistance Related Vector Line Icons. Contains such Icons as Wheelchair, Special Diet, Hospital Locator and more. Editable Stroke. 48x48 Pixel Perfect.
Emergency equipment and devices, Ambulance interior details.
Female and Male EMS Paramedics Provide Medical Help to an Injured Patient on the Way to a Healthcare Hospital. Emergency Care Assistants Putting On Non-Invasive Ventilation Mask in an Ambulance.
Doctors emergency or paramedics are working with a senior man patient while he lies on a stretcher in an ambulance.
Vector illustration ambulance, white car, black glass, ambulance, emergency doctor Patient transport ambulance has a siren light on a blue background.
Medicine ambulance concept in flat style isolated on blue background. Young doctor paramedic man and woman, ambulance car and patient on stretcher
Cooperation between air rescue service and emergency medical service on the ground. Paramedic is pulling stretcher with patient to the ambulance car.
Close Up Portrait Shot of an African American Professional Paramedic Providing Medical Help to an Injured Patient on the Way to Hospital. Emergency Care Assistant Using Stethoscope in an Ambulance.
Ambulance van on highway
Ambulance emergency on a white background. 3D rendering
Defocused photo of ambulance car on the street , blurred image of emergency car running on the road at the evening
Ambulance Icon Vector. Fast Response ambulance icon vector design
Interior of an ambulance. High key.
Ambulance van on highway with flashing lights
Ambulance car side view. Paramedics car transparent background. Medical car set.
Ambulance emergency truck. Vector rescue car. Isolated illustration. Collection
Ambulance Vector Icon
Ambulance doctors concept. Emergency doctor in the uniform.
Ambulance car, 911 emergency medical service in the night city street, blurred motion shot. Coronavirus worldwide outbrake crisis, chinese covid-19 ncov corona virus pandemic 3D illustration design
Ambulance icon vector. ambulance truck icon vector. ambulance car
EMS Paramedics Team Provide Medical Help to Injured Patient on the Way to Hospital. Emergency Care Assistants Using a Defibrillator and Ventilation Mask to Bring the Man Back to Life in an Ambulance.
Ambulance standing in night traffic at a motor vehicle accident in early winter, Roseburg Oregon
Ambulance. Special medical vehicles. Realistic image. Vector illustration.
Female EMS Professional Paramedic Using Tablet Computer to Fill a Questionnaire for the Injured Patient on the Way to Hospital. Emergency Care Assistant Comforting the Patient in an Ambulance.
Paramedics with man on stretcher in ambulance, low angle view
On the Car Crash Traffic Accident: Paramedics and Firefighters Rescue Injured Trapped Victims. Medics give First Aid to Female on Stretchers. Firemen Use Hydraulic Cutters Spreader to Open Vehicle
Ambulance responding to emergency call driving fast on street
Ambulance car of the emergency medical service at night.
Ambulance car vector emergency ambulance-service vehicle or van and medical care transport in hospital illustration set of aid service transportation 911 helicopter isolated on white background
Ambulance car rescue set. 911 emergency disaster vehicle, modern van-based transport with warning lights and sirens for urgent help. Vector flat style cartoon illustration isolated on white background
Emergency medical service. Paramedic is pulling stretcher with patient to the ambulance car.
Vector illustration ambulance car. Ambulance auto paramedic emergency. Ambulance vehicle medical evacuation.
Ambulance car vector mock-up. Isolated template of medical van on white. Vehicle branding mockup. Side, front, back, top view. All elements in the groups on separate layers. Easy to edit and recolor
Full length profile shot of healthcare workers carrying a stretcher with a patient into an ambulance vehicle isolated on white background
Portland, OR / USA - July 11 2018: Ambulance and firefighter trucks block the street in downtown.
Ambulance van on highway
Ambulance Icon
Ambulance Car. An emergency medical service, administering emergency care to those with acute medical problems. Side view, top, roof, rear, front, isometric
ambulance on emergency car in motion blur
Ambulance staff. Couple of doctors. Vector illustration in a flat style
Female young victim of the accident lies on a stretcher in an ambulance
Team of EMS Paramedics Quickly Take Out a Stretcher from Ambulance Vehicle and Help an Injured Person. Emergency Care Assistants Arrived on the Scene of a Traffic Accident on a Street at Night.
Ambulance driving on the road to the hospital. Background of city and trees landscape. Medical concept flat design. Vector illustration.
ambulance vehicle flat design concept, icon isolated white background
Ambulance
Paramedics with a patient in an ambulance
Health Insurance, Medical Support, Online Qualified Family Doctor Consultation, First Aid Ambulance Service. Online Medicine and Healthcare. Flat Landing Page Set. Vector Advertising Illustration
VECTOR EPS10 - white ambulance car template, medical van, isolated on grey background.
paramedics moving out ambulance stretcher from car
team of paramedics moving wounded mature man into ambulance
Full length profile shot of a nurse pushing an elderly patient in a wheelchair towards an ambulance isolated on white background
A sick elderly man in a mask is placed in an ambulance. Vector flat style illustration.
Interior of an ambulance. HDR version. High key. Soft focus.
Various cars collection. Firefighter car, school bus, dump truck and ambulance clip art.
Simple set of ambulance related outline icons. Elements for mobile concept and web apps. Thin line vector icons for website design and development, app development. Premium pack.
