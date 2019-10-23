Images

Adoration royalty-free images

66,054 adoration stock photos, vectors, and illustrations are available royalty-free.

Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament
Ostensory for worship at a Catholic church ceremony - Adoration to the Blessed Sacrament - Catholic Church - Eucharistic Holy Hour
Ostensory for worship at a Catholic church ceremony - Adoration to the Blessed Sacrament - Catholic Church - Eucharistic Holy Hour
Ostensory for worship at a Catholic church ceremony - Adoration to the Blessed Sacrament - Catholic Church - Eucharistic Holy Hour - Corpus Christi
Ostensory for worship at a Catholic church ceremony - Adoration to the Blessed Sacrament - Catholic Church - Eucharistic Holy Hour
Adult girl child kiss overjoyed middle-aged mom relaxing together on sofa in living room, happy grownup daughter rest enjoy time at home with senior mother, showing love and care, bonding concept
Rome, Italy - June 2015 - Adoration monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament on the altar with copy space for text
Ostensory for worship at a Catholic church ceremony - Adoration to the Blessed Sacrament - Catholic Church - Eucharistic Holy Hour
Isn’t she lovely newborn baby adorement quote vector design for nursery room wall art or girl bodysuit.
Girl adoring her cellphone.
an image of a golden mostrance with sun light
Rome, Italy - June 2015 - Adoration monstrance with the Blessed Sacrament on the altar
Photo from Eucharistic adoration in the Karatause in Gaming, Austria. This was taken in the side chapel of the main church during a holy hour.
Religion, Christianity, Catholic concept. Wooden table and background.
Woman holding a dachshund in her hands. Loving dogs concept: enjoying free time at a walk outdoors
Eucharistic monstrance for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament of the Altar. Abstract artistic blur modern background with copy space for text.
Ostensory for worship at a Catholic church ceremony - Adoration to the Blessed Sacrament - Catholic Church - Eucharistic Holy Hour
The ceremony of raising Monstrance in the church during the holidays
Enamored embarrassed man falling in love, turning red. Shy confused charmed person admiring, feeling sentiment emotions, looking with adoration. Flat vector illustration isolated on white background
Full size photo of mature funky funny cheerful gorgeous woman adore admire enjoy weekend isolated on turquoise color background
Father adoring his beautiful baby daughter
Religion, Christianity, Catholic concept. Wooden table and background.
Attractive Blonde Woman Surrounded by Gifts Vector Cartoon Illustration. Popular girl choosing from suitors having many adoring fans
J'adore - I love in French language, hand lettering concept design with heart
Vector illustration of Maha Shivratri banner Indian festival written Hindi text means adoration of lord shiva
Adore fall in love. Slogan for t shirt template
golden Sacrament of the Eucharist, Holy Communion, Corpus Christi, Monstrance- vector illustration
Young woman adores dogs, plays with two little shiba inu puppies, teaches them to perform some actions, has adopted nice animals, going to vet, isolated over pink background. Togetherness, affection
Man Showing Heart Gesture as Social Media Follower and Subscriber Showing Adoration Vector Illustration
Adoration of the shepherds: night piece, Rembrandt van Rijn, 1807 - 1808, vintage engraving.
Stick figure human people man action, feelings, and emotions icons starting with alphabet A. Adhere, adjust, administer, admire, admit wrongdoing, hospital, admonish, adore, adorn, advance, advantage.
J’adore calligraphy hand lettering. I adore inscription in French. Valentines day typography poster. Vector template for banner, postcard, greeting card, shirt, logo design, flyer, sticker, etc.
J’adore calligraphy hand lettering. I adore inscription in French. Valentines day typography poster. Vector template for banner, postcard, greeting card, t-shirt, logo design, flyer, sticker, etc.
Jesus Christ in the monstrance present in the Sacrament of the Eucharist - 3D illustration
Tokyo, Japan - June 20 2022: The logo of Adores game center.
Adoration leads to success - shown as a sign with a phrase Adoration pointing at balloon in the sky with clouds to symbolize the meaning of Adoration, 3d illustration
Female as Social Media Follower and Subscriber Showing Adoration Vector Illustration
St.Petersburg, Russia - March 2020 - J'adore label on the top of the perfume lid J'adore L'Or. Product from Christian Dior
Vienna, Austria. 2019/10/23. "Adoration of the Trinity" - Landauer Altarpiece - (1511) by Albrecht Dürer (1471-1528). Kunsthistorisches Museum (Art History Museum) in Vienna.
Valentine concept background, Love card, tree heart. 3d rendering.
Woman praying hhe Blessed Sacrament in a monstrance. Eucharist adoration. Woman praying. Thi Nghe Church. Ho Chi Minh City. Vietnam. 05-11-2018
I adore spending any type of time with my son. Cropped shot of a young beautiful mother colouring in pictures with her adorable son at home.
Ostensory for worship at a Catholic church ceremony - Adoration to the Blessed Sacrament - Catholic Church - Eucharistic Holy Hour
Happy teacher with arms widely spread to hug cheerful children raising hands. Positive portrait in classroom. Educator showing love, adoration and care for pupils. Children and tutor looking at camera
an image of a golden mostrance isolated in white
I adore you template, banner, poster. Lettering design element for postcard. Retro style typography. Vector vintage illustration
Badajoz, Spain, September 10, 2021: Convento de las Adoradoras (Convent of the Adorers), old church of San Jose, historic building at Plaza Saint Joseph Square in Badajoz.
Sacrament of the Eucharist, Holy Communion, Corpus Christi, Monstrance- vector illustration
Ostensory for worship at a Catholic church ceremony - Adoration to the Blessed Sacrament - Catholic Church - Eucharistic Holy Hour
Cute and simple emoji set. Modern design emoticons face icons collection. Set of vector kiss, adoration, falling in love, delight, romance, flirting.
Heart and hands hugging love yourself vector concept, loving hands, adore passion and care stylish illustration.
ZAGREB, CROATIA - NOVEMBER 26, 2016: Adoration of the Shepherds, stained glass window in the Saint John the Baptist church in Zagreb, Croatia
Heart love vector background. Valentine frame. Pink hearts confetti. Scattered love symbols. Random falling heart shape on transparent background. Beautiful Invitation, Greeting Card Illustration.
St. Paul, Minnesota USA June 16, 2022 Eucharistic adoration chapel at St. Mark's Catholic Church in St. Paul, Minnesota USA.
Showing their love. Shot of adoring fans at a rock concert.
Laos, circa 1983: stamp issued for the 500th anniversary of Raphael's birth showing the Adoration of the Kings.
an image of a golden mostrance
Heart and hands hugging love you vector concept, loving hands, adore passion and care stylish illustration.
Monstrance. Ostensorium used in Roman Catholic, Old Catholic and Anglican ceremony traditions. Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament is used to displayed to Eucharistic host. Vector isolated on black
ripe sweet cherries, red appetizing fresh organic cherries, tasty and invigorating. Summer gifts, sweet cherries adored by children. Cherries on a white background board.
Satisfying their adoring fans. Rear-view of a crowd cheering at a concert- This concert was created for the sole purpose of this photo shoot, featuring 300 models and 3 live bands. All people in this
Blue color ink rubber stamp in word adore on white paper background
Vector illustration of Maha Shivratri banner Indian festival, the Written text means adoration to Shiva
Young happy black couple standing outdoors staring and smiling at each other with adoring eyes. Jamaican couple.
J’adore calligraphy hand lettering. I adore inscription in French. Valentines day typography poster. Vector template for greeting card, banner, postcard, t-shirt, logo design, flyer, sticker, etc.
J’adore calligraphy hand lettering. I adore inscription in French. Valentines day greeting card. Vector template for typography poster, banner, postcard, t shirt, logo design, flyer, sticker, etc.
A father with two children are gazing at him. Children adore their father. Moslem character illustration.
Set of lettering vector illustrations for Valentine day in Russian. Russian translation Love, Kiss, Happy Valentine Day, You and Me, For you, Adore, My Love, My Happiness, With all my heart.
Couple kissing at night in the car. Gentle night photo session in the city. Summer vacation for lovers.
Ostensory for worship at a Catholic church ceremony - Adoration to the Blessed Sacrament, Catholic Church, Eucharistic Holy Hour, Holy Week
London, Greater London, England, June 04 2022: Jubilee Concert at The Mall. A pug dog being held and adored by his owners who wear Union Jack flags and hats.
London, Greater London, England, June 04 2022: Jubilee Concert at The Mall. A pug dog being held and adored by his owners who wear Union Jack flags and hats.
Love - Arabic Calligraphy Word That Means You Adore Someone.
BETHLEHEM ISRAEL 26 10 16: Fresco in Shepherd Field Chapel. Has relevance for Catholics because there the first announcement of the birth of Christ is celebrated.
Playing to the adoring fans. Shot of a band playing at a music festival- This concert was created for the sole purpose of this photo shoot, featuring 300 models and 3 live bands. All people in this
Germany, circa 2004: commemorative stamp of the Christmas with reproduction of the painting "Adoration of the Magi" by P. P. Rubens.
I love being your husband. Hand-lettering phrase. Vector illustration. Can be used for bachelorette, sticker, invitation poster, card, motivation print, wedding element, romantic quote, tattoo
Aerial night view of Geneva city waterfront skyline in Switzerland
Photo of cheerful nice old lady hug book sit wear blue shirt at home alone
Young female character smelling flower and it evokes positive summer time romantic memories. Woman recalling happy scenes with beloved man. Flat vector illustration
Bologna - Italy - November 11, 2020: J'adore from Dior perfume and body milk on golden background
J’adore gold calligraphy hand lettering on black background. I adore inscription in French. Valentines day typography poster. Vector template for greeting card, banner, postcard, flyer, etc
Hiking my favourite trail with the person I adore. Shot of a young couple hiking at sunset on a mountain range outdoors.
Bento cake for the holiday. A small cake with a picture or a congratulation for one person. A funny surprise dessert for a loved one. Translation: "My hedgehog, I adore!"
Laos, circa 1983: stamp issued for the 500th anniversary of Raphael's birth showing the Adoration of the Kings.
J'adore - I adore - I love - I like - french phrase with cute snail character
Woman singing in concert on stage in front of adoring fans low angle view
Ars-sur-Fromans. Sanctuary-Shrine of Jean-Marie Vianney (the Cure d'Ars). Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. France.
Pleading Emoji Icon Illustration Sign. Adoration Vector Symbol Emoticon Design Vector Clip Art.
FOREVER ADORE YOU TEXT, ILLUSTRATION OF A CAT WITH GLASSES, SLOGAN PRINT VECTOR
Vienna, Austria. 2020-07-29. Fresco depicting Catholic clergy of all ranks, including a pope, adoring Jesus Christ in the Eucharist. Votivkirche – Votive Church, Vienna, Austria.
Saint-Martin d'Ainay Basilica. Stained glass window. Nativity. The Adoration of the Magi. Lyon. France. 02-30-2018
Saint-Martin d'Ainay Basilica. Stained glass window. Nativity. The Adoration of the Magi. Lyon. France. 02-30-2018
Ark of the Covenant biblical object
Saint Etienne du Mont church. Stained glass window. Adoration of the Host. A monstrance holding the host surrounded by angels and various emblems. Paris. France. 10-30-2018
Saint Etienne du Mont church. Stained glass window. Adoration of the Host. A monstrance holding the host surrounded by angels and various emblems. Paris. France. 10-30-2018
BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA - JUNE 2021: Relief 'Adoration of the Host', showing two angels with a monstrance at the base of Saint Mary's Column.
I adore you, Happy valentine shirt print template, Heart arrow vector, illustration for 14 February
Convent of the Adorers, Badajoz, Extremadura, Spain.
Jakarta, 25 september 2021, perfume j'Adore by christian dior on a white background with leaf shadows
Food and Drink
Kitchen and Tableware
Christianity
Emotion
Spiritualism
eucharist
monstrance
eucharistic adoration
ceremony
adoration
