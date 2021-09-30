Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083336444
Zen ink circle emblem. Set. Paint strokes. Multi-colored strokes. Design template for the design of banners, posters, booklets, covers, magazines. EPS 10
Y
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackgroundbannerblackbrushcalligraphychinesecirclecircle emblemcoverdecordecorationdecorativedesigndirtyelementemblemensofashionflyerframegraphicgrungehand drawnillustrationinkisolatedjapaneselogominimalmulti-colored strokesoriginalpaintpaintbrushroundshapesplashstamstampstrokestrokes of paintstrokes vectorstylesymboltexturetraditionalzenzero
Categories: The Arts, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist