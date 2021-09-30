Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2088763171
Yellow and purple with small flowers on deep purple color seamless pattern.
O
By Oteera
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundbeautifulbloomblossombluebotanicalbrightcolorcolorfulcreativedecordecorationdecorativedesigndrawingfabricfashionfloralflowergraphicillustrationleafleavesnatureornamentpaperpatternpinkplantprintpurpleredretroseamlessspringstylesummertextiletexturetrendytropicalvectorvintagewallpaperwatercolorwhiteyellow
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
More from this artist