Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2098731763
World Braille Day on January 04 business brochure flyer banner design horizontal template vector, cover presentation abstract, modern publication poster and flag-banner.
i
By imagesutter
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
4thalphabetbackgroundbannerblindblind dayblind person technologyblindnessbookbraillebraille alphabetbraille signcommunicationconceptdaydesigndisabilitydotseducationeyeeyesfingergraphichandhelpillustrationjanuarylanguagelearnletterophthalmologyposterreadseesightsignsymbolsystemtexttouchvevectorvisionvisualwhiteworldworld braille day
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist