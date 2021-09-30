Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089585549
Wooden picture frame, frame with a semi-cylindrical cross section, natural
k
By kimchin
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artart framebarkbeigeblankboxclassicdecorationdecorativedecorative framedesignexhibitionframeworkgallerygraphichalf moon typeillustrationimageinsetinteriorkamaboko typematerialmuseumnaturalobjectoff-whiteorthodoxpaintingpainting materialphotophoto framepicturepicture framerectanglesimplespacevectorwhitewhite woodwoodwood grainwoodenwoody
Categories: The Arts, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist