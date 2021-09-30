Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2083628587
Woman's hand holding gift bag. Girl offering present. Holiday illustration with gift box, christmas ball, green branches and other decorations. Vector illustration in flat style.
M
By MonikaJ
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anniversarybagbouquetbowboxbuybuyercelebratecelebrationchristmaschristmas giftscommercecommercialconsumerismconsumptioncustomerdecorateddeliverydesignfemalefestivefloralflowergiftgift boxgirlhandbaghappinessholdholidayillustrationmarketmerchandisenew yearpackpackagingpaperpartypresentpromotionretailribbonsalesellshopperstoretemplatevectorwinterwoman
Categories: Beauty/Fashion, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist