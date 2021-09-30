Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2092753315
Winter vector seamless pattern of green branches of a Christmas tree for the production of wallpaper, fabric, wrapping paper, postcards
K
By KAT_ILLUSTRA
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
artbackgroundbotanicalbotanybranchcardcelebrationchristmaschristmas treecollectionconiferdecemberdecorationdecorativedesigndoodledrawingdrawnevergreenfirfloraforestgraphicgreengreetinghandholidayillustrationisolatedleafmerrynaturepatternpine treeplantpostcardseamlessseamless patternseasonsetsketchstyletexturetreevectorvector patternwallpaperwinterwrappingyear
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist