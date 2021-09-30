Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2089156723
Winter seamless pattern with sweets and spices for tea and coffee. Vector burgundy outline pattern for fabric, cafe menu and paper decoration.
t
By tairinara
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anisebackgroundbiscuitbreakfastburgundycafecakecaramelcelebrationchristmascinnamoncoffeecollectioncookiecroissantcupcupcakedecemberdecorationdecorationsdessertdrawfabricfoodgraphichand drawnholidaylemonmenumerryoutlinepaperpatternprintredrestaurantseamlesssetsketchspicespicesstar anisesugarsweettea and coffeetemplatetexturevectorvintagewinter
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist