Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2082424567
Winter greeting card leaflet header Christmas decoration background. Cute snowflake ice symbol of winter on white background
O
By Olga Korica
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundbeautifulcardcheerfulchristmaschristmas decorationcolorcreativecutedecemberdecordecorationdecorative artfantasygeometricgiftgreetinggreeting cardheadericeinvitationjoyfulleafletluckyluxuriousmerry christmasmultifacetednew yearnoelpostalpresentpurplesimplesnowsnowflakesnowysymbolsymmetricalwallpaperwhitewinterxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist