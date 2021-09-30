Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2092605247
who needs Santa when you have mamma design
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
apparelartbackgroundblackcakecatchristmas designclothesclothingconceptcreativecreative designcreative svg designdaddogdrawingfailsfashiongraphichuntingideasillustrationlabelletteringnurseornamentsposterprintretroroomshirtstylesublimationt shirtteetexttreetypographyunique designunique quotesvectorvector christmasvintage
Similar images
More from this artist