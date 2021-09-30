Royalty-free stock vector ID: 2097799087
White dots Christmas background. Subtle flying snow flakes and stars on dark blue background. Adorable winter silver snowflake overlay template. Remarkable vertical illustration.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backbackgroundblankbluebokehchristmascoldcopycopyspacedarkdark bluedotseffectelegantexplosionfallingfantasyfestiveflakeglossyglowhappyhighiceilluminatedlightlittlemerryminimalnewnew yearoriginaloverlayrandomshinesilversmmsnowsnowflakesnowstormstarsstorysubtletextvacationverticalwhitewhite dotsxmasyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist